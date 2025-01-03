New California Laws 2025

New California Laws 2025: Part 22

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 22 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on bingo, overdraft fees, paper bags, mail solicitations, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 22)

SB-1015Nursing schools and programs.
SB-1016Latino and Indigenous Disparities Reduction Act.
SB-1019Firearms: destruction.
SB-1024Healing arts: Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants.
SB-1025Pretrial diversion for veterans.
SB-1027Political Reform Act of 1974: disclosures.
SB-1034California Public Records Act: state of emergency.
SB-1037Planning and zoning: housing element: enforcement.
SB-1043Short-term residential therapeutic programs: dashboard: seclusion or behavioral restraints.
SB-1044Bingo: overhead costs.
SB-1046Organic waste reduction: program environmental impact report: small and medium compostable material handling facilities or operations.
SB-1048Planning and zoning: local planning: site plans.
SB-1051Victims of abuse or violence: lock changes.
SB-1053Solid waste: recycled paper bags: standards: carryout bag prohibition.
SB-1059Cannabis: local taxation: gross receipts.
SB-1061Consumer debt: medical debt.
SB-1063Pupil safety: identification cards.
SB-1064Cannabis: operator and separate premises license types: excessive concentration of licenses.
SB-1068Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority: contracting: Construction Manager/General Contractor project delivery method.
SB-1069State prisons: Office of the Inspector General.
SB-1070Health care district: County of Imperial.
SB-1072Local government: Proposition 218: remedies.
SB-1075Credit unions: overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees.
SB-1077Coastal resources: local coastal program: amendments: accessory and junior accessory dwelling units.
SB-1089Food and prescription access: grocery and pharmacy closures.
SB-1090Unemployment insurance: disability and paid family leave: claim administration.
SB-1091School facilities: school projects: accessible path of travel requirements.
SB-1096Mailed solicitations: disclosure statement.
SB-1097Veterans: military and veterans: gender-neutral terms.
SB-1098Passenger and freight rail: LOSSAN Rail Corridor.

