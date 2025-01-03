New California Laws 2025: Part 22
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 22 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on bingo, overdraft fees, paper bags, mail solicitations, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 22)
|SB-1015
|Nursing schools and programs.
|SB-1016
|Latino and Indigenous Disparities Reduction Act.
|SB-1019
|Firearms: destruction.
|SB-1024
|Healing arts: Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants.
|SB-1025
|Pretrial diversion for veterans.
|SB-1027
|Political Reform Act of 1974: disclosures.
|SB-1034
|California Public Records Act: state of emergency.
|SB-1037
|Planning and zoning: housing element: enforcement.
|SB-1043
|Short-term residential therapeutic programs: dashboard: seclusion or behavioral restraints.
|SB-1044
|Bingo: overhead costs.
|SB-1046
|Organic waste reduction: program environmental impact report: small and medium compostable material handling facilities or operations.
|SB-1048
|Planning and zoning: local planning: site plans.
|SB-1051
|Victims of abuse or violence: lock changes.
|SB-1053
|Solid waste: recycled paper bags: standards: carryout bag prohibition.
|SB-1059
|Cannabis: local taxation: gross receipts.
|SB-1061
|Consumer debt: medical debt.
|SB-1063
|Pupil safety: identification cards.
|SB-1064
|Cannabis: operator and separate premises license types: excessive concentration of licenses.
|SB-1068
|Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority: contracting: Construction Manager/General Contractor project delivery method.
|SB-1069
|State prisons: Office of the Inspector General.
|SB-1070
|Health care district: County of Imperial.
|SB-1072
|Local government: Proposition 218: remedies.
|SB-1075
|Credit unions: overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees.
|SB-1077
|Coastal resources: local coastal program: amendments: accessory and junior accessory dwelling units.
|SB-1089
|Food and prescription access: grocery and pharmacy closures.
|SB-1090
|Unemployment insurance: disability and paid family leave: claim administration.
|SB-1091
|School facilities: school projects: accessible path of travel requirements.
|SB-1096
|Mailed solicitations: disclosure statement.
|SB-1097
|Veterans: military and veterans: gender-neutral terms.
|SB-1098
|Passenger and freight rail: LOSSAN Rail Corridor.
