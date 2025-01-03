New California Laws 2025: Part 22

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 22 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on bingo, overdraft fees, paper bags, mail solicitations, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 22)

SB-1015 Nursing schools and programs. SB-1016 Latino and Indigenous Disparities Reduction Act. SB-1019 Firearms: destruction. SB-1024 Healing arts: Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants. SB-1025 Pretrial diversion for veterans. SB-1027 Political Reform Act of 1974: disclosures. SB-1034 California Public Records Act: state of emergency. SB-1037 Planning and zoning: housing element: enforcement. SB-1043 Short-term residential therapeutic programs: dashboard: seclusion or behavioral restraints. SB-1044 Bingo: overhead costs. SB-1046 Organic waste reduction: program environmental impact report: small and medium compostable material handling facilities or operations. SB-1048 Planning and zoning: local planning: site plans. SB-1051 Victims of abuse or violence: lock changes. SB-1053 Solid waste: recycled paper bags: standards: carryout bag prohibition. SB-1059 Cannabis: local taxation: gross receipts. SB-1061 Consumer debt: medical debt. SB-1063 Pupil safety: identification cards. SB-1064 Cannabis: operator and separate premises license types: excessive concentration of licenses. SB-1068 Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority: contracting: Construction Manager/General Contractor project delivery method. SB-1069 State prisons: Office of the Inspector General. SB-1070 Health care district: County of Imperial. SB-1072 Local government: Proposition 218: remedies. SB-1075 Credit unions: overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees. SB-1077 Coastal resources: local coastal program: amendments: accessory and junior accessory dwelling units. SB-1089 Food and prescription access: grocery and pharmacy closures. SB-1090 Unemployment insurance: disability and paid family leave: claim administration. SB-1091 School facilities: school projects: accessible path of travel requirements. SB-1096 Mailed solicitations: disclosure statement. SB-1097 Veterans: military and veterans: gender-neutral terms. SB-1098 Passenger and freight rail: LOSSAN Rail Corridor.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.