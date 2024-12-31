New California Laws 2025: Part 21

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 21 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media, organized theft, freelance workers, local government, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

SB-946 Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: exclusions: wildfire mitigation payments. SB-948 Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limitations. SB-949 Superior court: lactation accommodation. SB-951 California Coastal Act of 1976: coastal zone: coastal development. SB-956 School facilities: design-build contracts. SB-957 Data collection: sexual orientation, gender identity, and intersex status. SB-958 Surplus state property: County of Napa. SB-960 Transportation: planning: complete streets facilities: transit priority facilities. SB-962 San Diego Unified Port District: public employee pension benefits. SB-963 Hospitals: self-identification procedure: human trafficking or domestic violence. SB-965 Firearms. SB-969 Alcoholic beverages: entertainment zones: consumption. SB-974 Lithium Extraction Tax: fund distribution. SB-976 Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act. SB-977 County of San Luis Obispo Redistricting Commission. SB-978 State government: budget: state publications: format. SB-981 Sexually explicit digital images. SB-982 Crimes: organized theft. SB-985 Check Sellers, Bill Payers and Proraters Law: exemption: nonprofit community service organizations. SB-988 Freelance Worker Protection Act. SB-989 Domestic violence: deaths. SB-990 Office of Emergency Services: State Emergency Plan: LGBTQ+ individuals. SB-991 School districts: Los Angeles Unified School District: inspector general. SB-994 Local government: joint powers authority: transfer of authority. SB-997 Pupil health: opioid antagonists and fentanyl test strips. SB-1001 Death penalty: intellectually disabled persons. SB-1002 Firearms: prohibited persons. SB-1005 Juveniles. SB-1006 Electricity: transmission capacity: reconductoring and grid-enhancing technologies. SB-1009 Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery: lease.

