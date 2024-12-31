New California Laws 2025: Part 21
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 21 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media, organized theft, freelance workers, local government, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 21)
|SB-946
|Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: exclusions: wildfire mitigation payments.
|SB-948
|Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limitations.
|SB-949
|Superior court: lactation accommodation.
|SB-951
|California Coastal Act of 1976: coastal zone: coastal development.
|SB-956
|School facilities: design-build contracts.
|SB-957
|Data collection: sexual orientation, gender identity, and intersex status.
|SB-958
|Surplus state property: County of Napa.
|SB-960
|Transportation: planning: complete streets facilities: transit priority facilities.
|SB-962
|San Diego Unified Port District: public employee pension benefits.
|SB-963
|Hospitals: self-identification procedure: human trafficking or domestic violence.
|SB-965
|Firearms.
|SB-969
|Alcoholic beverages: entertainment zones: consumption.
|SB-974
|Lithium Extraction Tax: fund distribution.
|SB-976
|Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act.
|SB-977
|County of San Luis Obispo Redistricting Commission.
|SB-978
|State government: budget: state publications: format.
|SB-981
|Sexually explicit digital images.
|SB-982
|Crimes: organized theft.
|SB-985
|Check Sellers, Bill Payers and Proraters Law: exemption: nonprofit community service organizations.
|SB-988
|Freelance Worker Protection Act.
|SB-989
|Domestic violence: deaths.
|SB-990
|Office of Emergency Services: State Emergency Plan: LGBTQ+ individuals.
|SB-991
|School districts: Los Angeles Unified School District: inspector general.
|SB-994
|Local government: joint powers authority: transfer of authority.
|SB-997
|Pupil health: opioid antagonists and fentanyl test strips.
|SB-1001
|Death penalty: intellectually disabled persons.
|SB-1002
|Firearms: prohibited persons.
|SB-1005
|Juveniles.
|SB-1006
|Electricity: transmission capacity: reconductoring and grid-enhancing technologies.
|SB-1009
|Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery: lease.
