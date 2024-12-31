New California Laws 2025

New California Laws 2025: Part 21

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 21 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media, organized theft, freelance workers, local government, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 21)

SB-946Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: exclusions: wildfire mitigation payments.
SB-948Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limitations.
SB-949Superior court: lactation accommodation.
SB-951California Coastal Act of 1976: coastal zone: coastal development.
SB-956School facilities: design-build contracts.
SB-957Data collection: sexual orientation, gender identity, and intersex status.
SB-958Surplus state property: County of Napa.
SB-960Transportation: planning: complete streets facilities: transit priority facilities.
SB-962San Diego Unified Port District: public employee pension benefits.
SB-963Hospitals: self-identification procedure: human trafficking or domestic violence.
SB-965Firearms.
SB-969Alcoholic beverages: entertainment zones: consumption.
SB-974Lithium Extraction Tax: fund distribution.
SB-976Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act.
SB-977County of San Luis Obispo Redistricting Commission.
SB-978State government: budget: state publications: format.
SB-981Sexually explicit digital images.
SB-982Crimes: organized theft.
SB-985Check Sellers, Bill Payers and Proraters Law: exemption: nonprofit community service organizations.
SB-988Freelance Worker Protection Act.
SB-989Domestic violence: deaths.
SB-990Office of Emergency Services: State Emergency Plan: LGBTQ+ individuals.
SB-991School districts: Los Angeles Unified School District: inspector general.
SB-994Local government: joint powers authority: transfer of authority.
SB-997Pupil health: opioid antagonists and fentanyl test strips.
SB-1001Death penalty: intellectually disabled persons.
SB-1002Firearms: prohibited persons.
SB-1005Juveniles.
SB-1006Electricity: transmission capacity: reconductoring and grid-enhancing technologies.
SB-1009Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery: lease.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Feature your Business & Events on the brighter side.