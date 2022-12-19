New California Laws 2023: Part Six

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes property crimes, abortion, cannabis crimes, estate disposition, Space Force, insurance fraud, care facilities and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 6

AB-1646 Cannabis packaging: beverages. AB-1648 Disaster preparedness: local government: animal natural disaster evacuation plan. AB-1653 Property crimes: regional property crimes task force. AB-1654 Low-income housing: insurance tax: income tax: credits: farmworker housing. AB-1655 State holidays: Juneteenth. AB-1658 Oil spill response and contingency planning: oil spill elements: area plans. AB-1661 Human trafficking: notice. AB-1663 Protective proceedings. AB-1664 California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program. AB-1666 Abortion: civil actions. AB-1667 State Teachers’ Retirement System: administration. AB-1672 Public swimming pools: lifeguards. AB-1680 Transportation: San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: policing responsibilities. AB-1681 Insurance: fraud prevention and detection. AB-1682 Vessels: public safety activities. AB-1686 Child welfare agencies: enforcement. AB-1695 Affordable housing loan and grant programs: adaptive reuse. AB-1700 Theft: online marketplaces: reporting. AB-1703 California Indian Education Act: California Indian Education Task Forces. AB-1704 Limited podiatric radiography permits. AB-1705 Seymour-Campbell Student Success Act of 2012: matriculation: assessment. AB-1706 Cannabis crimes: resentencing. AB-1712 Public postsecondary education: campus safety: online survey tool. AB-1715 Space Force. AB-1716 Estate disposition. AB-1719 Housing: Community College Faculty and Employee Housing Act of 2022. AB-1720 Care facilities: criminal background checks. AB-1722 Public employees’ retirement: safety members: industrial disability retirement. AB-1726 Address confidentiality program. AB-1730 Penal damages: veterans.

