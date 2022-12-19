New California Laws 2023: Part Six
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes property crimes, abortion, cannabis crimes, estate disposition, Space Force, insurance fraud, care facilities and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 6
|AB-1646
|Cannabis packaging: beverages.
|AB-1648
|Disaster preparedness: local government: animal natural disaster evacuation plan.
|AB-1653
|Property crimes: regional property crimes task force.
|AB-1654
|Low-income housing: insurance tax: income tax: credits: farmworker housing.
|AB-1655
|State holidays: Juneteenth.
|AB-1658
|Oil spill response and contingency planning: oil spill elements: area plans.
|AB-1661
|Human trafficking: notice.
|AB-1663
|Protective proceedings.
|AB-1664
|California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
|AB-1666
|Abortion: civil actions.
|AB-1667
|State Teachers’ Retirement System: administration.
|AB-1672
|Public swimming pools: lifeguards.
|AB-1680
|Transportation: San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: policing responsibilities.
|AB-1681
|Insurance: fraud prevention and detection.
|AB-1682
|Vessels: public safety activities.
|AB-1686
|Child welfare agencies: enforcement.
|AB-1695
|Affordable housing loan and grant programs: adaptive reuse.
|AB-1700
|Theft: online marketplaces: reporting.
|AB-1703
|California Indian Education Act: California Indian Education Task Forces.
|AB-1704
|Limited podiatric radiography permits.
|AB-1705
|Seymour-Campbell Student Success Act of 2012: matriculation: assessment.
|AB-1706
|Cannabis crimes: resentencing.
|AB-1712
|Public postsecondary education: campus safety: online survey tool.
|AB-1715
|Space Force.
|AB-1716
|Estate disposition.
|AB-1719
|Housing: Community College Faculty and Employee Housing Act of 2022.
|AB-1720
|Care facilities: criminal background checks.
|AB-1722
|Public employees’ retirement: safety members: industrial disability retirement.
|AB-1726
|Address confidentiality program.
|AB-1730
|Penal damages: veterans.
