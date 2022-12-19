New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Six

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes property crimes, abortion, cannabis crimes, estate disposition, Space Force, insurance fraud, care facilities and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 6

AB-1646Cannabis packaging: beverages.
AB-1648Disaster preparedness: local government: animal natural disaster evacuation plan.
AB-1653Property crimes: regional property crimes task force.
AB-1654Low-income housing: insurance tax: income tax: credits: farmworker housing.
AB-1655State holidays: Juneteenth.
AB-1658Oil spill response and contingency planning: oil spill elements: area plans.
AB-1661Human trafficking: notice.
AB-1663Protective proceedings.
AB-1664California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
AB-1666Abortion: civil actions.
AB-1667State Teachers’ Retirement System: administration.
AB-1672Public swimming pools: lifeguards.
AB-1680Transportation: San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: policing responsibilities.
AB-1681Insurance: fraud prevention and detection.
AB-1682Vessels: public safety activities.
AB-1686Child welfare agencies: enforcement.
AB-1695Affordable housing loan and grant programs: adaptive reuse.
AB-1700Theft: online marketplaces: reporting.
AB-1703California Indian Education Act: California Indian Education Task Forces.
AB-1704Limited podiatric radiography permits.
AB-1705Seymour-Campbell Student Success Act of 2012: matriculation: assessment.
AB-1706Cannabis crimes: resentencing.
AB-1712Public postsecondary education: campus safety: online survey tool.
AB-1715Space Force.
AB-1716Estate disposition.
AB-1719Housing: Community College Faculty and Employee Housing Act of 2022.
AB-1720Care facilities: criminal background checks.
AB-1722Public employees’ retirement: safety members: industrial disability retirement.
AB-1726Address confidentiality program.
AB-1730Penal damages: veterans.

