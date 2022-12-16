New California Laws 2023: Part Three
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes hate crimes, law enforcement accountability, recycling, franchises, foster youth, elections, compassionate release and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 3
|AB-551
|Disability retirement: COVID-19: presumption.
|AB-557
|Hate crimes: vertical prosecution.
|AB-558
|School meals: Child Nutrition Act of 2022.
|AB-587
|Social media companies: terms of service.
|AB-631
|Alcoholic beverage control: licenses: nonprofit cultural film exhibition companies.
|AB-649
|Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery: Office of Environmental Justice and Tribal Relations.
|AB-655
|California Law Enforcement Accountability Reform Act.
|AB-657
|Healing arts: expedited licensure process: applicants providing abortions.
|AB-661
|Recycling: materials.
|AB-662
|State Fire Marshal and Emergency Medical Services Authority: peer-to-peer suicide prevention.
|AB-666
|Substance use disorder workforce development.
|AB-676
|Franchises.
|AB-682
|Planning and zoning: density bonuses: shared housing buildings.
|AB-719
|Bees.
|AB-732
|Mercury Thermostat Collection Act of 2021.
|AB-738
|Community mental health services: mental health boards.
|AB-740
|Foster youth: suspension and expulsion.
|AB-748
|Pupil mental health: mental health assistance posters.
|AB-759
|Elections: county officers.
|AB-769
|Corporations: meetings: state of emergency.
|AB-775
|Contribution requirements: recurring contributions.
|AB-778
|Institutional purchasers: purchase of California-grown agricultural food products.
|AB-847
|Electrically conductive balloons.
|AB-852
|Health care practitioners: electronic prescriptions.
|AB-895
|Skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, and residential care facilities for the elderly: notice to prospective residents.
|AB-916
|Zoning: bedroom addition.
|AB-920
|Craft distillers: direct shipping.
|AB-923
|Government-to-Government Consultation Act: state-tribal consultation: training.
|AB-960
|Compassionate release.
|AB-972
|Elections: deceptive audio or visual media.
