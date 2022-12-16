New California Laws 2023: Part Three

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 3 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes hate crimes, law enforcement accountability, recycling, franchises, foster youth, elections, compassionate release and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 3

AB-551 Disability retirement: COVID-19: presumption. AB-557 Hate crimes: vertical prosecution. AB-558 School meals: Child Nutrition Act of 2022. AB-587 Social media companies: terms of service. AB-631 Alcoholic beverage control: licenses: nonprofit cultural film exhibition companies. AB-649 Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery: Office of Environmental Justice and Tribal Relations. AB-655 California Law Enforcement Accountability Reform Act. AB-657 Healing arts: expedited licensure process: applicants providing abortions. AB-661 Recycling: materials. AB-662 State Fire Marshal and Emergency Medical Services Authority: peer-to-peer suicide prevention. AB-666 Substance use disorder workforce development. AB-676 Franchises. AB-682 Planning and zoning: density bonuses: shared housing buildings. AB-719 Bees. AB-732 Mercury Thermostat Collection Act of 2021. AB-738 Community mental health services: mental health boards. AB-740 Foster youth: suspension and expulsion. AB-748 Pupil mental health: mental health assistance posters. AB-759 Elections: county officers. AB-769 Corporations: meetings: state of emergency. AB-775 Contribution requirements: recurring contributions. AB-778 Institutional purchasers: purchase of California-grown agricultural food products. AB-847 Electrically conductive balloons. AB-852 Health care practitioners: electronic prescriptions. AB-895 Skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, and residential care facilities for the elderly: notice to prospective residents. AB-916 Zoning: bedroom addition. AB-920 Craft distillers: direct shipping. AB-923 Government-to-Government Consultation Act: state-tribal consultation: training. AB-960 Compassionate release. AB-972 Elections: deceptive audio or visual media.

