New California Laws 2023: Part 21
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 21 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Veterans, agricultural land, local planning, corporate conversions, Presidential Electors Act and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2955
|Worker classification: commercial fishing industry.
|AB-2956
|Transportation.
|AB-2957
|Local government: reorganization.
|AB-2958
|State Bar of California.
|AB-2959
|Childhood sexual assault: claims.
|AB-2960
|Judiciary omnibus.
|AB-2961
|Civil procedure: electronic filing and service.
|AB-2963
|Veterans: California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee.
|AB-2964
|Agricultural land conservation: California Farmland Conservancy Program Act.
|AB-2965
|California Environmental Quality Act: administrative and judicial procedures.
|AB-2966
|Conservation easements: forest lands: California Conservation Corps.
|AB-2967
|Elections: petition records and requests: vote-by-mail ballot.
|AB-2969
|Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Blue Grass Stakes: pension plan or program.
|AB-2971
|Alcoholic beverage control: fees.
|AB-2972
|California Business Investment Services Program.
|AB-2973
|Postsecondary education: omnibus bill.
|AB-2974
|Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding.
|SB-6
|Local planning: housing: commercial zones.
|SB-20
|Student nutrition: eligibility for CalFresh benefits.
|SB-34
|Public contracts: authorized agent: limitations.
|SB-38
|Beverage containers.
|SB-45
|Short-lived climate pollutants: organic waste reduction goals: local jurisdiction assistance.
|SB-49
|Corporate conversions.
|SB-53
|Unsolicited images.
|SB-54
|Solid waste: reporting, packaging, and plastic food service ware.
|SB-103
|Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act.
|SB-107
|Gender-affirming health care.
|SB-113
|Economic relief: COVID-19 pandemic.
|SB-114
|Employment: COVID-19: supplemental paid sick leave.
|SB-115
|Budget Act of 2021.
