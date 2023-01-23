New California Laws 2023: Part 21

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 21 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Veterans, agricultural land, local planning, corporate conversions, Presidential Electors Act and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 21

BILL TITLE AB-2955 Worker classification: commercial fishing industry. AB-2956 Transportation. AB-2957 Local government: reorganization. AB-2958 State Bar of California. AB-2959 Childhood sexual assault: claims. AB-2960 Judiciary omnibus. AB-2961 Civil procedure: electronic filing and service. AB-2963 Veterans: California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee. AB-2964 Agricultural land conservation: California Farmland Conservancy Program Act. AB-2965 California Environmental Quality Act: administrative and judicial procedures. AB-2966 Conservation easements: forest lands: California Conservation Corps. AB-2967 Elections: petition records and requests: vote-by-mail ballot. AB-2969 Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races: Blue Grass Stakes: pension plan or program. AB-2971 Alcoholic beverage control: fees. AB-2972 California Business Investment Services Program. AB-2973 Postsecondary education: omnibus bill. AB-2974 Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding. SB-6 Local planning: housing: commercial zones. SB-20 Student nutrition: eligibility for CalFresh benefits. SB-34 Public contracts: authorized agent: limitations. SB-38 Beverage containers. SB-45 Short-lived climate pollutants: organic waste reduction goals: local jurisdiction assistance. SB-49 Corporate conversions. SB-53 Unsolicited images. SB-54 Solid waste: reporting, packaging, and plastic food service ware. SB-103 Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act. SB-107 Gender-affirming health care. SB-113 Economic relief: COVID-19 pandemic. SB-114 Employment: COVID-19: supplemental paid sick leave. SB-115 Budget Act of 2021.

