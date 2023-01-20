New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 20

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 20 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes air quality, workers comp, cyberbullying, water rights, disability access, cannabis tax fund spending reports and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 20

BILLTITLE
AB-2815Elections: vote by mail ballot drop-off locations.
AB-2821California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program.
AB-2827Child daycare facilities.
AB-2832Whole Child Community Equity.
AB-2836Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program: vehicle registration fees: California tire fee.
AB-2838Electrical corporations: green tariff shared renewables program.
AB-2841Disqualification from voting.
AB-2848Workers’ compensation: medical treatment.
AB-2849The Promote Ownership by Workers for Economic Recovery Act.
AB-2863Green building standards: bicycle parking.
AB-2866Dependent children.
AB-2870Firearms: gun violence restraining orders.
AB-2872Domestic violence: victims: address confidentiality.
AB-2873California Tax Credit Allocation Committee: low-income housing credit: women, minority, disabled veteran, and LGBT business enterprises.
AB-2877Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund: tribes.
AB-2879Online content: cyberbullying.
AB-2880Taxation: credits: College Access Tax Credit.
AB-2881Public postsecondary education: students with dependent children.
AB-2887Public resources: Sales and Use Tax Law: exclusions.
AB-2890Property and business improvement districts.
AB-2895Water: permits and licenses: temporary changes: water or water rights transfers.
AB-2906Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: pupil health and safety exemption.
AB-2912Consumer warranties.
AB-2916Contractors: disclosure of letters of admonishment.
AB-2917Disability access: internet websites, parking lots, and exterior paths of travel.
AB-2921Alcoholic beverages.
AB-2925California Cannabis Tax Fund: spending reports.
AB-2931Pipeline safety: records.
AB-2949Vehicles: toll exemptions.
AB-2953Department of Transportation and local agencies: streets and highways: recycled materials.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

