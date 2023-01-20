New California Laws 2023: Part 20
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 20 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes air quality, workers comp, cyberbullying, water rights, disability access, cannabis tax fund spending reports and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 20
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2815
|Elections: vote by mail ballot drop-off locations.
|AB-2821
|California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program.
|AB-2827
|Child daycare facilities.
|AB-2832
|Whole Child Community Equity.
|AB-2836
|Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program: vehicle registration fees: California tire fee.
|AB-2838
|Electrical corporations: green tariff shared renewables program.
|AB-2841
|Disqualification from voting.
|AB-2848
|Workers’ compensation: medical treatment.
|AB-2849
|The Promote Ownership by Workers for Economic Recovery Act.
|AB-2863
|Green building standards: bicycle parking.
|AB-2866
|Dependent children.
|AB-2870
|Firearms: gun violence restraining orders.
|AB-2872
|Domestic violence: victims: address confidentiality.
|AB-2873
|California Tax Credit Allocation Committee: low-income housing credit: women, minority, disabled veteran, and LGBT business enterprises.
|AB-2877
|Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund: tribes.
|AB-2879
|Online content: cyberbullying.
|AB-2880
|Taxation: credits: College Access Tax Credit.
|AB-2881
|Public postsecondary education: students with dependent children.
|AB-2887
|Public resources: Sales and Use Tax Law: exclusions.
|AB-2890
|Property and business improvement districts.
|AB-2895
|Water: permits and licenses: temporary changes: water or water rights transfers.
|AB-2906
|Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: pupil health and safety exemption.
|AB-2912
|Consumer warranties.
|AB-2916
|Contractors: disclosure of letters of admonishment.
|AB-2917
|Disability access: internet websites, parking lots, and exterior paths of travel.
|AB-2921
|Alcoholic beverages.
|AB-2925
|California Cannabis Tax Fund: spending reports.
|AB-2931
|Pipeline safety: records.
|AB-2949
|Vehicles: toll exemptions.
|AB-2953
|Department of Transportation and local agencies: streets and highways: recycled materials.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)