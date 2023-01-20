New California Laws 2023: Part 20

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 20 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes air quality, workers comp, cyberbullying, water rights, disability access, cannabis tax fund spending reports and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 20

BILL TITLE AB-2815 Elections: vote by mail ballot drop-off locations. AB-2821 California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program. AB-2827 Child daycare facilities. AB-2832 Whole Child Community Equity. AB-2836 Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program: vehicle registration fees: California tire fee. AB-2838 Electrical corporations: green tariff shared renewables program. AB-2841 Disqualification from voting. AB-2848 Workers’ compensation: medical treatment. AB-2849 The Promote Ownership by Workers for Economic Recovery Act. AB-2863 Green building standards: bicycle parking. AB-2866 Dependent children. AB-2870 Firearms: gun violence restraining orders. AB-2872 Domestic violence: victims: address confidentiality. AB-2873 California Tax Credit Allocation Committee: low-income housing credit: women, minority, disabled veteran, and LGBT business enterprises. AB-2877 Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund: tribes. AB-2879 Online content: cyberbullying. AB-2880 Taxation: credits: College Access Tax Credit. AB-2881 Public postsecondary education: students with dependent children. AB-2887 Public resources: Sales and Use Tax Law: exclusions. AB-2890 Property and business improvement districts. AB-2895 Water: permits and licenses: temporary changes: water or water rights transfers. AB-2906 Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: pupil health and safety exemption. AB-2912 Consumer warranties. AB-2916 Contractors: disclosure of letters of admonishment. AB-2917 Disability access: internet websites, parking lots, and exterior paths of travel. AB-2921 Alcoholic beverages. AB-2925 California Cannabis Tax Fund: spending reports. AB-2931 Pipeline safety: records. AB-2949 Vehicles: toll exemptions. AB-2953 Department of Transportation and local agencies: streets and highways: recycled materials.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.