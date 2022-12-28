New California Laws 2023: Part Twelve

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes alternatives to incarceration, information security, building standards, forensic examinations in domestic violence, firearm manufacturers, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 12

BILL TITLE AB-2131 Child daycare facilities. AB-2134 Reproductive health care. AB-2135 Information security. AB-2137 Family justice centers. AB-2139 Building standards: local rebuilding plans: state of emergency. AB-2142 Income taxes: exclusion: turf replacement water conservation program. AB-2143 Net energy metering: construction of renewable electrical generation facilities: prevailing wage. AB-2145 Dental services: long-term health care facilities. AB-2147 Pedestrians. AB-2148 Workers’ compensation: disability payments. AB-2152 Vehicles: off-highway vehicle recreation: City of Needles. AB-2154 California Insurance Guarantee Association. AB-2155 Cannabis beverages. AB-2156 Firearms: manufacturers. AB-2158 Local educational agencies: ethics training. AB-2159 Reunification services. AB-2160 Coastal resources: coastal development permits: fees. AB-2163 San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority Act. AB-2164 Disability access: certified access specialist program: funding. AB-2167 Crimes: alternatives to incarceration. AB-2169 Criminal procedure. AB-2170 Residential real property: foreclosure sales. AB-2172 Political Reform Act of 1974: electronic filings. AB-2173 Public contracts: payment. AB-2174 Vehicles: removal from private property. AB-2176 Live birth registration. AB-2178 Physicians and surgeons: special faculty permits: academic medical center. AB-2179 COVID-19 relief: tenancy. AB-2183 Agricultural labor relations: elections. AB-2185 Forensic examinations: domestic violence.

