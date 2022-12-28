New California Laws 2023: Part Twelve
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes alternatives to incarceration, information security, building standards, forensic examinations in domestic violence, firearm manufacturers, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 12
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2131
|Child daycare facilities.
|AB-2134
|Reproductive health care.
|AB-2135
|Information security.
|AB-2137
|Family justice centers.
|AB-2139
|Building standards: local rebuilding plans: state of emergency.
|AB-2142
|Income taxes: exclusion: turf replacement water conservation program.
|AB-2143
|Net energy metering: construction of renewable electrical generation facilities: prevailing wage.
|AB-2145
|Dental services: long-term health care facilities.
|AB-2147
|Pedestrians.
|AB-2148
|Workers’ compensation: disability payments.
|AB-2152
|Vehicles: off-highway vehicle recreation: City of Needles.
|AB-2154
|California Insurance Guarantee Association.
|AB-2155
|Cannabis beverages.
|AB-2156
|Firearms: manufacturers.
|AB-2158
|Local educational agencies: ethics training.
|AB-2159
|Reunification services.
|AB-2160
|Coastal resources: coastal development permits: fees.
|AB-2163
|San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority Act.
|AB-2164
|Disability access: certified access specialist program: funding.
|AB-2167
|Crimes: alternatives to incarceration.
|AB-2169
|Criminal procedure.
|AB-2170
|Residential real property: foreclosure sales.
|AB-2172
|Political Reform Act of 1974: electronic filings.
|AB-2173
|Public contracts: payment.
|AB-2174
|Vehicles: removal from private property.
|AB-2176
|Live birth registration.
|AB-2178
|Physicians and surgeons: special faculty permits: academic medical center.
|AB-2179
|COVID-19 relief: tenancy.
|AB-2183
|Agricultural labor relations: elections.
|AB-2185
|Forensic examinations: domestic violence.
