New California Laws 2023: Part Eleven

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes bail bonds, EV charging infrastructure, utility rates, veterans, health coverages, EDD recession plan and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 11

BILL TITLE AB-2043 Bail bonds. AB-2046 University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside. AB-2048 Solid waste: franchise agreements: database. AB-2056 Bar pilots: pilotage rates. AB-2057 Department of Transportation: goods movement data. AB-2059 Hazardous materials business and area plans: consumer products: recordkeeping. AB-2061 Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging infrastructure. AB-2068 Occupational safety and health: postings: spoken languages. AB-2072 Mental health professionals: natural disasters: county offices of education: personnel sharing agreements. AB-2075 Energy: electric vehicle charging standards. AB-2081 Municipal water districts: water service: Indian lands. AB-2083 Public utilities: rates. AB-2085 Crimes: mandated reporters. AB-2089 Privacy: mental health digital services: mental health application information. AB-2091 Disclosure of information: reproductive health and foreign penal civil actions. AB-2094 General plan: annual report: extremely low-income housing. AB-2096 Chemical dependency recovery hospitals. AB-2097 Residential, commercial, or other development types: parking requirements. AB-2098 Physicians and surgeons: unprofessional conduct. AB-2101 California Carbon Sequestration and Climate Resiliency Project Registry: whole orchard recycling projects. AB-2105 Contractors: initial license fee reduction: veterans. AB-2107 Clinical laboratory testing. AB-2108 Water policy: environmental justice: disadvantaged and tribal communities. AB-2109 White sharks: prohibition on use of attractants. AB-2117 Mobile stroke units. AB-2119 Veterans: Medical Foster Home Program. AB-2122 Public postsecondary education: mental health hotlines: student identification cards. AB-2127 Health care coverage: dependent adults. AB-2129 Employment Development Department: recession plan. AB-2130 Emergency medical services: training.

