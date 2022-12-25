New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Eleven

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes bail bonds, EV charging infrastructure, utility rates, veterans, health coverages, EDD recession plan and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 11

BILLTITLE
AB-2043Bail bonds.
AB-2046University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside.
AB-2048Solid waste: franchise agreements: database.
AB-2056Bar pilots: pilotage rates.
AB-2057Department of Transportation: goods movement data.
AB-2059Hazardous materials business and area plans: consumer products: recordkeeping.
AB-2061Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
AB-2068Occupational safety and health: postings: spoken languages.
AB-2072Mental health professionals: natural disasters: county offices of education: personnel sharing agreements.
AB-2075Energy: electric vehicle charging standards.
AB-2081Municipal water districts: water service: Indian lands.
AB-2083Public utilities: rates.
AB-2085Crimes: mandated reporters.
AB-2089Privacy: mental health digital services: mental health application information.
AB-2091Disclosure of information: reproductive health and foreign penal civil actions.
AB-2094General plan: annual report: extremely low-income housing.
AB-2096Chemical dependency recovery hospitals.
AB-2097Residential, commercial, or other development types: parking requirements.
AB-2098Physicians and surgeons: unprofessional conduct.
AB-2101California Carbon Sequestration and Climate Resiliency Project Registry: whole orchard recycling projects.
AB-2105Contractors: initial license fee reduction: veterans.
AB-2107Clinical laboratory testing.
AB-2108Water policy: environmental justice: disadvantaged and tribal communities.
AB-2109White sharks: prohibition on use of attractants.
AB-2117Mobile stroke units.
AB-2119Veterans: Medical Foster Home Program.
AB-2122Public postsecondary education: mental health hotlines: student identification cards.
AB-2127Health care coverage: dependent adults.
AB-2129Employment Development Department: recession plan.
AB-2130Emergency medical services: training.

