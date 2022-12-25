New California Laws 2023: Part Eleven
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes bail bonds, EV charging infrastructure, utility rates, veterans, health coverages, EDD recession plan and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 11
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2043
|Bail bonds.
|AB-2046
|University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside.
|AB-2048
|Solid waste: franchise agreements: database.
|AB-2056
|Bar pilots: pilotage rates.
|AB-2057
|Department of Transportation: goods movement data.
|AB-2059
|Hazardous materials business and area plans: consumer products: recordkeeping.
|AB-2061
|Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
|AB-2068
|Occupational safety and health: postings: spoken languages.
|AB-2072
|Mental health professionals: natural disasters: county offices of education: personnel sharing agreements.
|AB-2075
|Energy: electric vehicle charging standards.
|AB-2081
|Municipal water districts: water service: Indian lands.
|AB-2083
|Public utilities: rates.
|AB-2085
|Crimes: mandated reporters.
|AB-2089
|Privacy: mental health digital services: mental health application information.
|AB-2091
|Disclosure of information: reproductive health and foreign penal civil actions.
|AB-2094
|General plan: annual report: extremely low-income housing.
|AB-2096
|Chemical dependency recovery hospitals.
|AB-2097
|Residential, commercial, or other development types: parking requirements.
|AB-2098
|Physicians and surgeons: unprofessional conduct.
|AB-2101
|California Carbon Sequestration and Climate Resiliency Project Registry: whole orchard recycling projects.
|AB-2105
|Contractors: initial license fee reduction: veterans.
|AB-2107
|Clinical laboratory testing.
|AB-2108
|Water policy: environmental justice: disadvantaged and tribal communities.
|AB-2109
|White sharks: prohibition on use of attractants.
|AB-2117
|Mobile stroke units.
|AB-2119
|Veterans: Medical Foster Home Program.
|AB-2122
|Public postsecondary education: mental health hotlines: student identification cards.
|AB-2127
|Health care coverage: dependent adults.
|AB-2129
|Employment Development Department: recession plan.
|AB-2130
|Emergency medical services: training.
