Annual Series on New California Laws

Sacramento, Calif.- It’s once again time for Roseville Today’s annual series of New California Laws. Each year, the California legislature enacts a staggering amount of legislation. Roseville Today helps break it down into manageable chunks to scan what might be pertinent to you along with a quick link to the full text.

Part 1 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Budget Act, medical malpractice, tax refunds, higher education, cannabis, county jail financing, state employment and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2023 – part 1

BILL TITLE AB-13 California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims. AB-22 Preschool data: data collection. AB-30 Equitable Outdoor Access Act. AB-32 Telehealth. AB-35 Civil damages: medical malpractice. AB-58 Pupil health: suicide prevention policies and training. AB-98 Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of San Jose. AB-102 Pupil attendance at community colleges: College and Career Access Pathways partnerships: county offices of education. AB-151 State employment: State Bargaining units: agreements: compensation and benefits. AB-152 COVID-19 relief: supplemental paid sick leave. AB-156 State government. AB-157 State government. AB-158 Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: exclusions from income: Paycheck Protection Program. AB-160 Public safety trailer bill. AB-178 Budget Act of 2022. AB-179 Budget Act of 2022. AB-180 Budget Act of 2021. AB-181 Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill. AB-182 COVID-19 emergency response: Learning Recovery Emergency Fund: appropriation. AB-183 Higher education trailer bill. AB-185 Education finance: education omnibus trailer bill. AB-186 Public health. AB-190 Higher education budget trailer bill. AB-192 Better for Families Tax Refund. AB-194 Taxation. AB-195 Cannabis. AB-199 Courts. AB-200 Public safety omnibus. AB-202 County jail financing. AB-203 Public resources.

