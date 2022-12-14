Annual Series on New California Laws
Sacramento, Calif.- It’s once again time for Roseville Today’s annual series of New California Laws. Each year, the California legislature enacts a staggering amount of legislation. Roseville Today helps break it down into manageable chunks to scan what might be pertinent to you along with a quick link to the full text.
Part 1 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Budget Act, medical malpractice, tax refunds, higher education, cannabis, county jail financing, state employment and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2023 – part 1
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-13
|California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.
|AB-22
|Preschool data: data collection.
|AB-30
|Equitable Outdoor Access Act.
|AB-32
|Telehealth.
|AB-35
|Civil damages: medical malpractice.
|AB-58
|Pupil health: suicide prevention policies and training.
|AB-98
|Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of San Jose.
|AB-102
|Pupil attendance at community colleges: College and Career Access Pathways partnerships: county offices of education.
|AB-151
|State employment: State Bargaining units: agreements: compensation and benefits.
|AB-152
|COVID-19 relief: supplemental paid sick leave.
|AB-156
|State government.
|AB-157
|State government.
|AB-158
|Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: exclusions from income: Paycheck Protection Program.
|AB-160
|Public safety trailer bill.
|AB-178
|Budget Act of 2022.
|AB-179
|Budget Act of 2022.
|AB-180
|Budget Act of 2021.
|AB-181
|Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
|AB-182
|COVID-19 emergency response: Learning Recovery Emergency Fund: appropriation.
|AB-183
|Higher education trailer bill.
|AB-185
|Education finance: education omnibus trailer bill.
|AB-186
|Public health.
|AB-190
|Higher education budget trailer bill.
|AB-192
|Better for Families Tax Refund.
|AB-194
|Taxation.
|AB-195
|Cannabis.
|AB-199
|Courts.
|AB-200
|Public safety omnibus.
|AB-202
|County jail financing.
|AB-203
|Public resources.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)