Annual Series on New California Laws

Sacramento, Calif.- It’s once again time for Roseville Today’s annual series of New California Laws. Each year, the California legislature enacts a staggering amount of legislation. Roseville Today helps break it down into manageable chunks to scan what might be pertinent to you along with a quick link to the full text.

Part 1 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Budget Act, medical malpractice, tax refunds, higher education, cannabis, county jail financing, state employment and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2023 – part 1

BILLTITLE
AB-13California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.
AB-22Preschool data: data collection.
AB-30Equitable Outdoor Access Act.
AB-32Telehealth.
AB-35Civil damages: medical malpractice.
AB-58Pupil health: suicide prevention policies and training.
AB-98Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of San Jose.
AB-102Pupil attendance at community colleges: College and Career Access Pathways partnerships: county offices of education.
AB-151State employment: State Bargaining units: agreements: compensation and benefits.
AB-152COVID-19 relief: supplemental paid sick leave.
AB-156State government.
AB-157State government.
AB-158Personal Income Tax Law: Corporation Tax Law: exclusions from income: Paycheck Protection Program.
AB-160Public safety trailer bill.
AB-178Budget Act of 2022.
AB-179Budget Act of 2022.
AB-180Budget Act of 2021.
AB-181Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
AB-182COVID-19 emergency response: Learning Recovery Emergency Fund: appropriation.
AB-183Higher education trailer bill.
AB-185Education finance: education omnibus trailer bill.
AB-186Public health.
AB-190Higher education budget trailer bill.
AB-192Better for Families Tax Refund.
AB-194Taxation.
AB-195Cannabis.
AB-199Courts.
AB-200Public safety omnibus.
AB-202County jail financing.
AB-203Public resources.

