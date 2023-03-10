New California Laws 2023: Part 28
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 28 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on violent posts, child support, disability insurance, Cal Works, bankruptcy, vehicle insurance and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 28
|BILL
|TITLE
|SB-1037
|Civil discovery: oral depositions: conduct of deposition.
|SB-1040
|Insurance: restitution.
|SB-1041
|Sales and use taxes: general exemptions.
|SB-1044
|Employers: emergency condition: retaliation.
|SB-1046
|Solid waste: precheckout and carryout bags.
|SB-1047
|Early learning and care.
|SB-1052
|Baldwin Hills Conservancy: urban watersheds conservancy expansion.
|SB-1054
|Public social services: records: confidentiality: multidisciplinary personnel teams.
|SB-1055
|Child support enforcement: license suspensions.
|SB-1056
|Violent posts.
|SB-1057
|Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill.
|SB-1058
|Disability insurance: paid family leave: demographic data.
|SB-1061
|School district and community college district elections: special elections: petition requirements: election timing.
|SB-1063
|Energy: appliance standards and cost-effective measures.
|SB-1064
|Structural pest control: workers’ compensation insurance coverage.
|SB-1071
|Public social services: administrative hearings: juvenile records access.
|SB-1075
|Hydrogen: green hydrogen: emissions of greenhouse gases.
|SB-1076
|Lead-based paint.
|SB-1079
|Vehicles: sound-activated enforcement devices.
|SB-1081
|Disorderly conduct: peeping, recording, and distribution of intimate images.
|SB-1083
|CalWORKs: pregnancy and homeless assistance.
|SB-1085
|Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court.
|SB-1087
|Vehicles: catalytic converters.
|SB-1089
|Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey.
|SB-1090
|Family Urgent Response System.
|SB-1093
|Community care facilities: criminal background checks.
|SB-1096
|Online tool: traffic violator school.
|SB-1099
|Bankruptcy: debtors.
|SB-1100
|Open meetings: orderly conduct.
|SB-1106
|Criminal resentencing: restitution.
|SB-1107
|Vehicles: insurance.
