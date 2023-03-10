New California Laws 2023: Part 28

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 28 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on violent posts, child support, disability insurance, Cal Works, bankruptcy, vehicle insurance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 28

BILL TITLE SB-1037 Civil discovery: oral depositions: conduct of deposition. SB-1040 Insurance: restitution. SB-1041 Sales and use taxes: general exemptions. SB-1044 Employers: emergency condition: retaliation. SB-1046 Solid waste: precheckout and carryout bags. SB-1047 Early learning and care. SB-1052 Baldwin Hills Conservancy: urban watersheds conservancy expansion. SB-1054 Public social services: records: confidentiality: multidisciplinary personnel teams. SB-1055 Child support enforcement: license suspensions. SB-1056 Violent posts. SB-1057 Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill. SB-1058 Disability insurance: paid family leave: demographic data. SB-1061 School district and community college district elections: special elections: petition requirements: election timing. SB-1063 Energy: appliance standards and cost-effective measures. SB-1064 Structural pest control: workers’ compensation insurance coverage. SB-1071 Public social services: administrative hearings: juvenile records access. SB-1075 Hydrogen: green hydrogen: emissions of greenhouse gases. SB-1076 Lead-based paint. SB-1079 Vehicles: sound-activated enforcement devices. SB-1081 Disorderly conduct: peeping, recording, and distribution of intimate images. SB-1083 CalWORKs: pregnancy and homeless assistance. SB-1085 Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court. SB-1087 Vehicles: catalytic converters. SB-1089 Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey. SB-1090 Family Urgent Response System. SB-1093 Community care facilities: criminal background checks. SB-1096 Online tool: traffic violator school. SB-1099 Bankruptcy: debtors. SB-1100 Open meetings: orderly conduct. SB-1106 Criminal resentencing: restitution. SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.

