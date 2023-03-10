New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 28

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 28 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on violent posts, child support, disability insurance, Cal Works, bankruptcy, vehicle insurance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance
Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner Dance

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 28

BILLTITLE
SB-1037Civil discovery: oral depositions: conduct of deposition.
SB-1040Insurance: restitution.
SB-1041Sales and use taxes: general exemptions.
SB-1044Employers: emergency condition: retaliation.
SB-1046Solid waste: precheckout and carryout bags.
SB-1047Early learning and care.
SB-1052Baldwin Hills Conservancy: urban watersheds conservancy expansion.
SB-1054Public social services: records: confidentiality: multidisciplinary personnel teams.
SB-1055Child support enforcement: license suspensions.
SB-1056Violent posts.
SB-1057Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill.
SB-1058Disability insurance: paid family leave: demographic data.
SB-1061School district and community college district elections: special elections: petition requirements: election timing.
SB-1063Energy: appliance standards and cost-effective measures.
SB-1064Structural pest control: workers’ compensation insurance coverage.
SB-1071Public social services: administrative hearings: juvenile records access.
SB-1075Hydrogen: green hydrogen: emissions of greenhouse gases.
SB-1076Lead-based paint.
SB-1079Vehicles: sound-activated enforcement devices.
SB-1081Disorderly conduct: peeping, recording, and distribution of intimate images.
SB-1083CalWORKs: pregnancy and homeless assistance.
SB-1085Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court.
SB-1087Vehicles: catalytic converters.
SB-1089Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey.
SB-1090Family Urgent Response System.
SB-1093Community care facilities: criminal background checks.
SB-1096Online tool: traffic violator school.
SB-1099Bankruptcy: debtors.
SB-1100Open meetings: orderly conduct.
SB-1106Criminal resentencing: restitution.
SB-1107Vehicles: insurance.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or corporate media.
(20+ Years Strong!)

▶ Related▶ More from Author