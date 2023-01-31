New California Laws 2023: Part 24
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 24 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on affordable housing, criminal records, special education, prescription drugs, CalWORKS and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 24
|BILL
|TITLE
|SB-633
|Consumer credit contracts: translations.
|SB-641
|CalFresh for College Students Act.
|SB-644
|Health care coverage outreach.
|SB-649
|Local governments: affordable housing: local tenant preference.
|SB-656
|Stockton-East Water District: water rates.
|SB-674
|Public Contracts: workforce development: covered public contracts.
|SB-679
|Los Angeles County: affordable housing.
|SB-684
|California State University: doctoral programs in public health.
|SB-688
|Civil actions: judgments by confession.
|SB-692
|Special education: pupils with disabilities: least restrictive environment.
|SB-707
|Continuing care contracts.
|SB-717
|Department of Technology: broadband communications: report.
|SB-731
|Criminal records: relief.
|SB-746
|Political Reform Act of 1974: business entities: online advocacy and advertisements.
|SB-748
|Trespass: private universities.
|SB-755
|Workforce development: training-related job placement: reporting.
|SB-768
|CalWORKs: postsecondary education.
|SB-774
|Pets and veterinary services: emotional support dogs.
|SB-786
|County birth, death, and marriage records: blockchain.
|SB-793
|Alcoholic beverages: music venue licenses.
|SB-794
|Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits.
|SB-835
|Employee benefits: Legislature: employees and officers: benefits.
|SB-836
|Evidence: immigration status.
|SB-837
|Driver’s licenses: veteran designation.
|SB-838
|Health care: prescription drugs.
|SB-844
|California Cybersecurity Integration Center: cybersecurity improvement: reports.
|SB-846
|Diablo Canyon powerplant: extension of operations.
|SB-850
|Special death benefits: additional percentages: children of members.
|SB-851
|Personal Income Tax Law: Small Business Relief Act: elective tax.
|SB-852
|Climate resilience districts: formation: funding mechanisms.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
