New California Laws 2023: Part 24

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 24 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on affordable housing, criminal records, special education, prescription drugs, CalWORKS and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 24

BILL TITLE SB-633 Consumer credit contracts: translations. SB-641 CalFresh for College Students Act. SB-644 Health care coverage outreach. SB-649 Local governments: affordable housing: local tenant preference. SB-656 Stockton-East Water District: water rates. SB-674 Public Contracts: workforce development: covered public contracts. SB-679 Los Angeles County: affordable housing. SB-684 California State University: doctoral programs in public health. SB-688 Civil actions: judgments by confession. SB-692 Special education: pupils with disabilities: least restrictive environment. SB-707 Continuing care contracts. SB-717 Department of Technology: broadband communications: report. SB-731 Criminal records: relief. SB-746 Political Reform Act of 1974: business entities: online advocacy and advertisements. SB-748 Trespass: private universities. SB-755 Workforce development: training-related job placement: reporting. SB-768 CalWORKs: postsecondary education. SB-774 Pets and veterinary services: emotional support dogs. SB-786 County birth, death, and marriage records: blockchain. SB-793 Alcoholic beverages: music venue licenses. SB-794 Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits. SB-835 Employee benefits: Legislature: employees and officers: benefits. SB-836 Evidence: immigration status. SB-837 Driver’s licenses: veteran designation. SB-838 Health care: prescription drugs. SB-844 California Cybersecurity Integration Center: cybersecurity improvement: reports. SB-846 Diablo Canyon powerplant: extension of operations. SB-850 Special death benefits: additional percentages: children of members. SB-851 Personal Income Tax Law: Small Business Relief Act: elective tax. SB-852 Climate resilience districts: formation: funding mechanisms.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.