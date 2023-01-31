New California Laws 2023: Part 24

New California Laws

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 24 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on affordable housing, criminal records, special education, prescription drugs, CalWORKS and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

SB-633Consumer credit contracts: translations.
SB-641CalFresh for College Students Act.
SB-644Health care coverage outreach.
SB-649Local governments: affordable housing: local tenant preference.
SB-656Stockton-East Water District: water rates.
SB-674Public Contracts: workforce development: covered public contracts.
SB-679Los Angeles County: affordable housing.
SB-684California State University: doctoral programs in public health.
SB-688Civil actions: judgments by confession.
SB-692Special education: pupils with disabilities: least restrictive environment.
SB-707Continuing care contracts.
SB-717Department of Technology: broadband communications: report.
SB-731Criminal records: relief.
SB-746Political Reform Act of 1974: business entities: online advocacy and advertisements.
SB-748Trespass: private universities.
SB-755Workforce development: training-related job placement: reporting.
SB-768CalWORKs: postsecondary education.
SB-774Pets and veterinary services: emotional support dogs.
SB-786County birth, death, and marriage records: blockchain.
SB-793Alcoholic beverages: music venue licenses.
SB-794Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits.
SB-835Employee benefits: Legislature: employees and officers: benefits.
SB-836Evidence: immigration status.
SB-837Driver’s licenses: veteran designation.
SB-838Health care: prescription drugs.
SB-844California Cybersecurity Integration Center: cybersecurity improvement: reports.
SB-846Diablo Canyon powerplant: extension of operations.
SB-850Special death benefits: additional percentages: children of members.
SB-851Personal Income Tax Law: Small Business Relief Act: elective tax.
SB-852Climate resilience districts: formation: funding mechanisms.

