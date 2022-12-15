New California Laws 2023: Part Two

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes firearms, veteran services, human remains, homeless children, change of gender, hate crimes, domestic violence and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 2

Bill Title AB-204 Budget Act of 2022: Health Omnibus. AB-205 Energy. AB-207 Human services omnibus. AB-209 Energy and climate change. AB-210 Early childhood: childcare and education. AB-211 Public resources trailer bill. AB-228 Firearms. AB-252 Floating home marinas: rent caps. AB-256 Criminal procedure: discrimination. AB-257 Food facilities and employment. AB-288 California Ban on Scholarship Displacement Act of 2021. AB-305 Veteran services: notice. AB-311 Firearms: Del Mar Fairgrounds. AB-316 State employees: under-represented groups. AB-321 Childcare services: enrollment priority. AB-325 Veterans: discharge upgrades. AB-351 Reduction of human remains and the disposition of reduced human remains. AB-353 Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund. AB-371 Shared mobility devices: insurance and tracking. AB-392 Clinical laboratories: total protein test: authorization. AB-408 Homeless children and youths: reporting. AB-421 Change of gender and sex identifier. AB-452 Pupil safety: parental notification: firearm safety laws. AB-485 Hate crimes: reporting. AB-498 Medi-Cal: county organized health system: Orange County Health Authority. AB-512 State highways: relinquishment: infrastructural barriers. AB-522 Forestry: Forest Fire Prevention Exemption. AB-524 Postsecondary education: Campus-Recognized Sorority and Fraternity Transparency Act. AB–547 Domestic violence: victim’s rights.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.