Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes firearms, veteran services, human remains, homeless children, change of gender, hate crimes, domestic violence and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

BillTitle
AB-204Budget Act of 2022: Health Omnibus.
AB-205Energy.
AB-207Human services omnibus.
AB-209Energy and climate change.
AB-210Early childhood: childcare and education.
AB-211Public resources trailer bill.
AB-228Firearms.
AB-252Floating home marinas: rent caps.
AB-256Criminal procedure: discrimination.
AB-257Food facilities and employment.
AB-288California Ban on Scholarship Displacement Act of 2021.
AB-305Veteran services: notice.
AB-311Firearms: Del Mar Fairgrounds.
AB-316State employees: under-represented groups.
AB-321Childcare services: enrollment priority.
AB-325Veterans: discharge upgrades.
AB-351Reduction of human remains and the disposition of reduced human remains.
AB-353Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund.
AB-371Shared mobility devices: insurance and tracking.
AB-392Clinical laboratories: total protein test: authorization.
AB-408Homeless children and youths: reporting.
AB-421Change of gender and sex identifier.
AB-452Pupil safety: parental notification: firearm safety laws.
AB-485Hate crimes: reporting.
AB-498Medi-Cal: county organized health system: Orange County Health Authority.
AB-512State highways: relinquishment: infrastructural barriers.
AB-522Forestry: Forest Fire Prevention Exemption.
AB-524Postsecondary education: Campus-Recognized Sorority and Fraternity Transparency Act.
AB547Domestic violence: victim’s rights.

