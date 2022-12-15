New California Laws 2023: Part Two
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 2 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes firearms, veteran services, human remains, homeless children, change of gender, hate crimes, domestic violence and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|Bill
|Title
|AB-204
|Budget Act of 2022: Health Omnibus.
|AB-205
|Energy.
|AB-207
|Human services omnibus.
|AB-209
|Energy and climate change.
|AB-210
|Early childhood: childcare and education.
|AB-211
|Public resources trailer bill.
|AB-228
|Firearms.
|AB-252
|Floating home marinas: rent caps.
|AB-256
|Criminal procedure: discrimination.
|AB-257
|Food facilities and employment.
|AB-288
|California Ban on Scholarship Displacement Act of 2021.
|AB-305
|Veteran services: notice.
|AB-311
|Firearms: Del Mar Fairgrounds.
|AB-316
|State employees: under-represented groups.
|AB-321
|Childcare services: enrollment priority.
|AB-325
|Veterans: discharge upgrades.
|AB-351
|Reduction of human remains and the disposition of reduced human remains.
|AB-353
|Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund.
|AB-371
|Shared mobility devices: insurance and tracking.
|AB-392
|Clinical laboratories: total protein test: authorization.
|AB-408
|Homeless children and youths: reporting.
|AB-421
|Change of gender and sex identifier.
|AB-452
|Pupil safety: parental notification: firearm safety laws.
|AB-485
|Hate crimes: reporting.
|AB-498
|Medi-Cal: county organized health system: Orange County Health Authority.
|AB-512
|State highways: relinquishment: infrastructural barriers.
|AB-522
|Forestry: Forest Fire Prevention Exemption.
|AB-524
|Postsecondary education: Campus-Recognized Sorority and Fraternity Transparency Act.
|AB–547
|Domestic violence: victim’s rights.
