New California Laws 2023: Part Eighteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes school drinking water, property taxes, concert and festival safety, naturopathic doctors, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 18

AB-2607Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: Port of San Francisco.
AB-2608Elections: vote by mail ballots.
AB-2622Sales and use taxes: exemptions: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses.
AB-2625Subdivision Map Act: exemption: electrical energy storage system.
AB-2626Medical Board of California: licensee discipline: abortion.
AB-2627Electronically collected personal information: local agencies: the California Community Colleges: memorandum of understanding.
AB-2629Juveniles: dismissals.
AB-2638School facilities: drinking water: water bottle filling stations.
AB-2640Pupil health: food allergies: California Food Allergy Resource internet web page.
AB-2644Custodial interrogation.
AB-2645Local emergency plans: integration of access and functional needs: community resilience centers.
AB-2647Local government: open meetings.
AB-2648Air ambulance services.
AB-2651Property taxes: welfare exemption: community land trust.
AB-2653Planning and Zoning Law: housing elements.
AB-2657Incarcerated person’s competence.
AB-2658Juveniles: electronic monitoring.
AB-2661Death benefits: tribal firefighters.
AB-2662Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
AB-2668Planning and zoning.
AB-2669Youth service organizations: child abuse and neglect prevention.
AB-2671Occupational therapy.
AB-2673Hospice agency licensure: moratorium on new licenses.
AB-2681The California Concert and Festival Crowd Safety Act.
AB-2683Postsecondary education: sexual violence and harassment: training and resources.
AB-2684Nursing.
AB-2685Naturopathic Doctors Act: California Board of Naturopathic Medicine and licensing requirements.
AB-2686Speech-language pathologists, audiologists, and hearing aid dispensers.
AB-2687California Massage Therapy Council.
AB-2693COVID-19: exposure.

