New California Laws 2023: Part Eighteen
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes school drinking water, property taxes, concert and festival safety, naturopathic doctors, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 18
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2607
|Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: Port of San Francisco.
|AB-2608
|Elections: vote by mail ballots.
|AB-2622
|Sales and use taxes: exemptions: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses.
|AB-2625
|Subdivision Map Act: exemption: electrical energy storage system.
|AB-2626
|Medical Board of California: licensee discipline: abortion.
|AB-2627
|Electronically collected personal information: local agencies: the California Community Colleges: memorandum of understanding.
|AB-2629
|Juveniles: dismissals.
|AB-2638
|School facilities: drinking water: water bottle filling stations.
|AB-2640
|Pupil health: food allergies: California Food Allergy Resource internet web page.
|AB-2644
|Custodial interrogation.
|AB-2645
|Local emergency plans: integration of access and functional needs: community resilience centers.
|AB-2647
|Local government: open meetings.
|AB-2648
|Air ambulance services.
|AB-2651
|Property taxes: welfare exemption: community land trust.
|AB-2653
|Planning and Zoning Law: housing elements.
|AB-2657
|Incarcerated person’s competence.
|AB-2658
|Juveniles: electronic monitoring.
|AB-2661
|Death benefits: tribal firefighters.
|AB-2662
|Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
|AB-2668
|Planning and zoning.
|AB-2669
|Youth service organizations: child abuse and neglect prevention.
|AB-2671
|Occupational therapy.
|AB-2673
|Hospice agency licensure: moratorium on new licenses.
|AB-2681
|The California Concert and Festival Crowd Safety Act.
|AB-2683
|Postsecondary education: sexual violence and harassment: training and resources.
|AB-2684
|Nursing.
|AB-2685
|Naturopathic Doctors Act: California Board of Naturopathic Medicine and licensing requirements.
|AB-2686
|Speech-language pathologists, audiologists, and hearing aid dispensers.
|AB-2687
|California Massage Therapy Council.
|AB-2693
|COVID-19: exposure.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)