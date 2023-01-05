New California Laws 2023: Part Seventeen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes firearms, elections, vehicle registration, security services, housing, long-term care insurance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 17

BILL TITLE AB-2509 Vehicles: vehicle license fee and registration fees: exemptions. AB-2511 Skilled nursing facilities: backup power source. AB-2515 Proprietary and private security services. AB-2521 Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex Fund. AB-2524 Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: employee relations. AB-2526 Incarcerated persons: health records. AB-2528 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign statements. AB-2530 California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance. AB-2536 Development fees: impact fee nexus studies: connection fees and capacity charges. AB-2537 Vehicles: driver education. AB-2551 Firearms. AB-2552 Firearms: gun shows and events. AB-2556 Local public employee organizations. AB-2559 Reusable tenant screening reports. AB-2568 Cannabis: insurance providers. AB-2571 Firearms: advertising to minors. AB-2574 Optometry: ophthalmic and optometric assistants. AB-2577 Elections: uniform filing forms. AB-2581 Health care coverage: mental health and substance use disorders: provider credentials. AB-2582 Recall elections: local offices. AB-2584 Recall elections. AB-2585 Nonpharmacological pain management treatment. AB-2586 Reproductive and sexual health inequities. AB-2588 Crimes: obstruction of justice. AB-2592 Housing: underutilized state buildings. AB-2594 Vehicle registration and toll charges. AB-2595 Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court. AB-2596 Lunar New Year holiday. AB-2598 Pupil rights: restorative justice practices. AB-2604 Long-term care insurance.

