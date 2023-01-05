New California Laws 2023: Part Seventeen
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes firearms, elections, vehicle registration, security services, housing, long-term care insurance and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 17
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2509
|Vehicles: vehicle license fee and registration fees: exemptions.
|AB-2511
|Skilled nursing facilities: backup power source.
|AB-2515
|Proprietary and private security services.
|AB-2521
|Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex Fund.
|AB-2524
|Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: employee relations.
|AB-2526
|Incarcerated persons: health records.
|AB-2528
|Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign statements.
|AB-2530
|California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance.
|AB-2536
|Development fees: impact fee nexus studies: connection fees and capacity charges.
|AB-2537
|Vehicles: driver education.
|AB-2551
|Firearms.
|AB-2552
|Firearms: gun shows and events.
|AB-2556
|Local public employee organizations.
|AB-2559
|Reusable tenant screening reports.
|AB-2568
|Cannabis: insurance providers.
|AB-2571
|Firearms: advertising to minors.
|AB-2574
|Optometry: ophthalmic and optometric assistants.
|AB-2577
|Elections: uniform filing forms.
|AB-2581
|Health care coverage: mental health and substance use disorders: provider credentials.
|AB-2582
|Recall elections: local offices.
|AB-2584
|Recall elections.
|AB-2585
|Nonpharmacological pain management treatment.
|AB-2586
|Reproductive and sexual health inequities.
|AB-2588
|Crimes: obstruction of justice.
|AB-2592
|Housing: underutilized state buildings.
|AB-2594
|Vehicle registration and toll charges.
|AB-2595
|Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court.
|AB-2596
|Lunar New Year holiday.
|AB-2598
|Pupil rights: restorative justice practices.
|AB-2604
|Long-term care insurance.
