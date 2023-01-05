New California Laws

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes firearms, elections, vehicle registration, security services, housing, long-term care insurance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

AB-2509Vehicles: vehicle license fee and registration fees: exemptions.
AB-2511Skilled nursing facilities: backup power source.
AB-2515Proprietary and private security services.
AB-2521Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex Fund.
AB-2524Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: employee relations.
AB-2526Incarcerated persons: health records.
AB-2528Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign statements.
AB-2530California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance.
AB-2536Development fees: impact fee nexus studies: connection fees and capacity charges.
AB-2537Vehicles: driver education.
AB-2551Firearms.
AB-2552Firearms: gun shows and events.
AB-2556Local public employee organizations.
AB-2559Reusable tenant screening reports.
AB-2568Cannabis: insurance providers.
AB-2571Firearms: advertising to minors.
AB-2574Optometry: ophthalmic and optometric assistants.
AB-2577Elections: uniform filing forms.
AB-2581Health care coverage: mental health and substance use disorders: provider credentials.
AB-2582Recall elections: local offices.
AB-2584Recall elections.
AB-2585Nonpharmacological pain management treatment.
AB-2586Reproductive and sexual health inequities.
AB-2588Crimes: obstruction of justice.
AB-2592Housing: underutilized state buildings.
AB-2594Vehicle registration and toll charges.
AB-2595Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court.
AB-2596Lunar New Year holiday.
AB-2598Pupil rights: restorative justice practices.
AB-2604Long-term care insurance.

