New California Laws 2023: Part Sixteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Youth Bill of Rights, Civil rights, foster children, housing for homeless, parent & child relationship and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

BILLTITLE
AB-2417Juveniles: Youth Bill of Rights.
AB-2418Crimes: Justice Data Accountability and Transparency Act.
AB-2420Perinatal and infant children health: extreme heat.
AB-2422California State University: investments.
AB-2424Credit services organizations.
AB-2431Business entities: statement of information: requirements.
AB-2432Neighborhood electric vehicles: County of Los Angeles.
AB-2433Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: unlawful practices.
AB-2436Death certificates: content.
AB-2440Responsible Battery Recycling Act of 2022.
AB-2443Judges’ Retirement System II: benefits.
AB-2446Embodied carbon emissions: construction materials.
AB-2448Civil rights: businesses: discrimination and harassment of customers: pilot program.
AB-2449Open meetings: local agencies: teleconferences.
AB-2452Structural Fumigation Enforcement Program.
AB-2453Transactions and use taxes: Ventura County Transportation Commission.
AB-2459Postsecondary education: student housing: data collection.
AB-2463Public works: exemption.
AB-2466Foster children.
AB-2473Substance use disorder: counselors.
AB-2480Rehabilitation services: persons with vision loss.
AB-2481Household hazardous waste: facilities: transportation and acceptance.
AB-2482Public postsecondary education: student health: pilot program: wellness vending machines.
AB-2483Housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.
AB-2494County of Kern Citizens Redistricting Commission.
AB-2495The parent and child relationship.
AB-2496Vehicles: exhaust systems.
AB-2503Landlords and tenants: California Law Revision Commission: study.
AB-2505Water theft: irrigation districts.
AB-2508Pupil services: educational counseling.

