New California Laws 2023: Part Sixteen
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Youth Bill of Rights, Civil rights, foster children, housing for homeless, parent & child relationship and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 16
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2417
|Juveniles: Youth Bill of Rights.
|AB-2418
|Crimes: Justice Data Accountability and Transparency Act.
|AB-2420
|Perinatal and infant children health: extreme heat.
|AB-2422
|California State University: investments.
|AB-2424
|Credit services organizations.
|AB-2431
|Business entities: statement of information: requirements.
|AB-2432
|Neighborhood electric vehicles: County of Los Angeles.
|AB-2433
|Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: unlawful practices.
|AB-2436
|Death certificates: content.
|AB-2440
|Responsible Battery Recycling Act of 2022.
|AB-2443
|Judges’ Retirement System II: benefits.
|AB-2446
|Embodied carbon emissions: construction materials.
|AB-2448
|Civil rights: businesses: discrimination and harassment of customers: pilot program.
|AB-2449
|Open meetings: local agencies: teleconferences.
|AB-2452
|Structural Fumigation Enforcement Program.
|AB-2453
|Transactions and use taxes: Ventura County Transportation Commission.
|AB-2459
|Postsecondary education: student housing: data collection.
|AB-2463
|Public works: exemption.
|AB-2466
|Foster children.
|AB-2473
|Substance use disorder: counselors.
|AB-2480
|Rehabilitation services: persons with vision loss.
|AB-2481
|Household hazardous waste: facilities: transportation and acceptance.
|AB-2482
|Public postsecondary education: student health: pilot program: wellness vending machines.
|AB-2483
|Housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.
|AB-2494
|County of Kern Citizens Redistricting Commission.
|AB-2495
|The parent and child relationship.
|AB-2496
|Vehicles: exhaust systems.
|AB-2503
|Landlords and tenants: California Law Revision Commission: study.
|AB-2505
|Water theft: irrigation districts.
|AB-2508
|Pupil services: educational counseling.
