New California Laws 2023: Part Sixteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Youth Bill of Rights, Civil rights, foster children, housing for homeless, parent & child relationship and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 16

BILL TITLE AB-2417 Juveniles: Youth Bill of Rights. AB-2418 Crimes: Justice Data Accountability and Transparency Act. AB-2420 Perinatal and infant children health: extreme heat. AB-2422 California State University: investments. AB-2424 Credit services organizations. AB-2431 Business entities: statement of information: requirements. AB-2432 Neighborhood electric vehicles: County of Los Angeles. AB-2433 Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: unlawful practices. AB-2436 Death certificates: content. AB-2440 Responsible Battery Recycling Act of 2022. AB-2443 Judges’ Retirement System II: benefits. AB-2446 Embodied carbon emissions: construction materials. AB-2448 Civil rights: businesses: discrimination and harassment of customers: pilot program. AB-2449 Open meetings: local agencies: teleconferences. AB-2452 Structural Fumigation Enforcement Program. AB-2453 Transactions and use taxes: Ventura County Transportation Commission. AB-2459 Postsecondary education: student housing: data collection. AB-2463 Public works: exemption. AB-2466 Foster children. AB-2473 Substance use disorder: counselors. AB-2480 Rehabilitation services: persons with vision loss. AB-2481 Household hazardous waste: facilities: transportation and acceptance. AB-2482 Public postsecondary education: student health: pilot program: wellness vending machines. AB-2483 Housing for individuals experiencing homelessness. AB-2494 County of Kern Citizens Redistricting Commission. AB-2495 The parent and child relationship. AB-2496 Vehicles: exhaust systems. AB-2503 Landlords and tenants: California Law Revision Commission: study. AB-2505 Water theft: irrigation districts. AB-2508 Pupil services: educational counseling.

