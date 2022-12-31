New California Laws 2023: Part Fourteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes hate crimes, unclaimed property, mental health, repeat retail theft offenders, surplus land and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14

BILL TITLE AB-2264 Pedestrian crossing signals. AB-2268 Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse. AB-2270 Authorized emergency vehicles. AB-2271 Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses. AB-2272 Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority. AB-2273 The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. AB-2274 Mandated reporters: statute of limitations. AB-2275 Mental health: involuntary commitment. AB-2277 CalWORKs: victims of abuse. AB-2278 Natural resources: biodiversity and conservation report. AB-2280 Unclaimed property: interest assessments and disclosure of records. AB-2282 Hate crimes: nooses, crosses, and swastikas. AB-2286 Student financial aid: Student Aid Commission: donations and philanthropic funds. AB-2287 California Ocean Resources Stewardship Act of 2000. AB-2288 Advance health care directives: mental health treatment. AB-2293 Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: recodification. AB-2294 Diversion for repeat retail theft crimes. AB-2295 Local educational agencies: housing development projects. AB-2298 Recreational water use: wave basins. AB-2300 CalWORKs and CalFresh: work requirements. AB-2301 Alcoholic beverage sales: beer manufacturers: licensed premises. AB-2303 Agave spirits: labeling. AB-2307 Alcoholic beverages: beer manufacturers: branch offices. AB-2309 Guardianships. AB-2311 Motor vehicle conditional sale contracts: guaranteed asset protection waivers. AB-2315 Community colleges: records: affirmed name and gender identification. AB-2316 Public Utilities Commission: customer renewable energy subscription programs and the community renewable energy program. AB-2317 Children’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities. AB-2319 Surplus land: former military base land. AB-2321 Juveniles: room confinement.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.