New California Laws 2023: Part Fourteen
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes hate crimes, unclaimed property, mental health, repeat retail theft offenders, surplus land and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2264
|Pedestrian crossing signals.
|AB-2268
|Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse.
|AB-2270
|Authorized emergency vehicles.
|AB-2271
|Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses.
|AB-2272
|Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority.
|AB-2273
|The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act.
|AB-2274
|Mandated reporters: statute of limitations.
|AB-2275
|Mental health: involuntary commitment.
|AB-2277
|CalWORKs: victims of abuse.
|AB-2278
|Natural resources: biodiversity and conservation report.
|AB-2280
|Unclaimed property: interest assessments and disclosure of records.
|AB-2282
|Hate crimes: nooses, crosses, and swastikas.
|AB-2286
|Student financial aid: Student Aid Commission: donations and philanthropic funds.
|AB-2287
|California Ocean Resources Stewardship Act of 2000.
|AB-2288
|Advance health care directives: mental health treatment.
|AB-2293
|Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: recodification.
|AB-2294
|Diversion for repeat retail theft crimes.
|AB-2295
|Local educational agencies: housing development projects.
|AB-2298
|Recreational water use: wave basins.
|AB-2300
|CalWORKs and CalFresh: work requirements.
|AB-2301
|Alcoholic beverage sales: beer manufacturers: licensed premises.
|AB-2303
|Agave spirits: labeling.
|AB-2307
|Alcoholic beverages: beer manufacturers: branch offices.
|AB-2309
|Guardianships.
|AB-2311
|Motor vehicle conditional sale contracts: guaranteed asset protection waivers.
|AB-2315
|Community colleges: records: affirmed name and gender identification.
|AB-2316
|Public Utilities Commission: customer renewable energy subscription programs and the community renewable energy program.
|AB-2317
|Children’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities.
|AB-2319
|Surplus land: former military base land.
|AB-2321
|Juveniles: room confinement.
