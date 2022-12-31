New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Fourteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes hate crimes, unclaimed property, mental health, repeat retail theft offenders, surplus land and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14

BILLTITLE
AB-2264Pedestrian crossing signals.
AB-2268Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse.
AB-2270Authorized emergency vehicles.
AB-2271Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses.
AB-2272Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority.
AB-2273The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act.
AB-2274Mandated reporters: statute of limitations.
AB-2275Mental health: involuntary commitment.
AB-2277CalWORKs: victims of abuse.
AB-2278Natural resources: biodiversity and conservation report.
AB-2280Unclaimed property: interest assessments and disclosure of records.
AB-2282Hate crimes: nooses, crosses, and swastikas.
AB-2286Student financial aid: Student Aid Commission: donations and philanthropic funds.
AB-2287California Ocean Resources Stewardship Act of 2000.
AB-2288Advance health care directives: mental health treatment.
AB-2293Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: recodification.
AB-2294Diversion for repeat retail theft crimes.
AB-2295Local educational agencies: housing development projects.
AB-2298Recreational water use: wave basins.
AB-2300CalWORKs and CalFresh: work requirements.
AB-2301Alcoholic beverage sales: beer manufacturers: licensed premises.
AB-2303Agave spirits: labeling.
AB-2307Alcoholic beverages: beer manufacturers: branch offices.
AB-2309Guardianships.
AB-2311Motor vehicle conditional sale contracts: guaranteed asset protection waivers.
AB-2315Community colleges: records: affirmed name and gender identification.
AB-2316Public Utilities Commission: customer renewable energy subscription programs and the community renewable energy program.
AB-2317Children’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities.
AB-2319Surplus land: former military base land.
AB-2321Juveniles: room confinement.

