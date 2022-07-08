Event is for those ages 12 to 25

Sacramento, Calif. – One in 300 youth has an undiagnosed heart condition that puts them at risk for sudden cardiac arrest . The Kyle J. Taylor Foundation (KJTF), in collaboration with UC Davis Health and Project ADAM Sacramento, is hosting a free youth heart screening event to help identify youth who may have an undiagnosed heart condition.

The free event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jesuit High School gymnasium, 4660 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento. The event is for those ages 12 to 25.

The Screening

The screening takes about 40 minutes to complete. It includes a cardiac risk assessment, an electrocardiogram (EKG) and a physician review.

The EKG is a simple and painless test that records the heart’s electrical activity using small sticky electrode patches attached to the skin of the chest. Structural and electrical heart issues which can cause sudden cardiac arrest in young people can often be seen in an EKG.

All who attend will be required to wear masks indoors.

The event aims to prevent sudden cardiac arrest risk in children and young adults. Annual physical examinations and sports pre-participation physical exams can miss about 85 to 90% of issues that can cause sudden cardiac arrest in youth.

Register to get your heart screened

About Kyle J. Taylor Foundation

The Kyle J. Taylor Foundation was started in 2018 in honor of Kyle Taylor, who passed away in February of 2018 from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 18. Kyle was always a loving, kind, spirited, healthy young man with no known heart issues. His wanted to honor Kyle’s legacy by bringing awareness to sudden cardiac arrest in youth, the steps to prevent it, and how to respond to it. By doing this important work, the foundation’s mission is to help in preventing another family from losing their child or loved one to sudden cardiac arrest. To learn more about the foundation, visit the website at kylejtaylor.org

About Project ADAM Sacramento

Project ADAM is committed to saving lives by preventing sudden cardiac death where young people learn and play. It is not enough to simply have an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the building – having a documented plan, a designated and prepared response team, and a regularly practiced emergency response drill are critical to success. Project ADAM provides the foundation for schools and community organizations to develop their program by providing resources, education and training. Project ADAM can help your school become a Heart Safe School. Visit the website for more information at https://ucdavis.health/projectadam.