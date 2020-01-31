Cult-classic California mountain wine region event

Placerville, CA- Over 25 wineries will share their innovative spirit by not only providing incredible food and wine pairings but engaging you in an experience that captures the essence of their unique story. Whether it’s live music, art demonstrations, historical tours or winemaking insights your journey to THE GREAT OUT THERE will create treasured memories of wine, food and fun.

April 17 – 19, 2020

Discover the back roads, hidden gems, secret experiences and surprises that make this unexplored wine region event a true adventure. Embrace the unknown and prepare to see a side of winemaking, terroir and creative expression you wouldn’t expect in wine country.

El Dorado wineries draw from more than just good wine making skills-experience the daring spirit, creative freedom, inspiring Sierra landscape, dynamic agriculture and the character-rich true-grit culture of this cult-classic mountain wine region.

Participation Levels »

Legacy

For those who pre-qualified, our Legacy Passport to the Great Out There includes all the perks offered to VIP’s at the price of General Admission! You must have a Legacy Code to purchase these tickets. Your Legacy Access Code will be sent to you via email.

VIP

VIP tickets are available for purchase! Along with all the benefits of General Admission, your VIP Passport to the Great Out There grants full access to the exclusive VIP Trail, the perfect choice for passionate wine adventurers to experience El Dorado County wines like never before!

General Admission

Taste some of California’s finest wines surrounded by the beauty of the iconic Sierra Foothills! With your 1, 2, or 3 Day Weekend Passport to the Great Out There ticket, you’ll receive a commemorative wine glass and exclusive access to limited bottlings, reserve wines, creative food pairings, fun and the unique character of over 25 participating wineries. NOTE: You will not have access to the VIP offerings at select wineries.

Designated Driver

If you don’t plan on wine tasting during the weekend, but you’d still like to join in on the fun, purchase the Designated Driver Passport to the Great Out There for access to all of the tasty bites, entertainment and awesome sites.

Tickets and info at https://www.cellarpass.com/events/2020-passport-to-the-great-out-there-5354