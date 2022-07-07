International award-winning fair celebrates the best of California

Sacramento, Calif. – The California State Fair returns to Sacramento in 2022! Cal Expo’s Board of Directors announced that the event will be back in 2022, running from July 15 through July 31.

“We are thrilled to announce that the California State Fair will come roaring back in 2022,” said Jess Durfee, Chair of the Cal Expo Board of Directors. “While Cal Expo has been honored to provide support and much-needed aid to Californians during this health crisis, our region and state have greatly missed the excitement of the State Fair.”

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Since March 2020, Cal Expo has been dedicated to almost entirely to COVID-19 responses, serving as a mass COVID-19 testing site as well as providing shelter trailers and warming stations for the unhoused. Since the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Cal Expo was also the site of two mass vaccination locations – one led by Sacramento County Public Health department and the other by Kaiser Permanente.

International acclaim

The California State Fair & Food Festival is an international award-winning fair, receiving top honors at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions out of more than 1,100 fairs worldwide. The California State Fair is dedicated as a place to celebrate the best the state has to offer in agriculture, technology, and the diversity of its people, traditions, and trends that shape the Golden State’s future.

The 2022 State Fair will include a comprehensive list of competitions, including California’s best- in-class wines, cheeses, craft beers, cannabis, olive oils, and fine arts, among others. For more information, please visit www.calexpostatefair.com

Free Kids Tuesday

Each Tuesday of the Fair, Kids 12 and under get free Fair admission! In addition, all guests of all ages only pay $2 per Carnival ride.

Senior Savings Friday

Each Friday of the Fair, including opening day, seniors 62 and older pay only $10 admission.

Military, Veteran, & First Responders

Visit Thursday, July 21 for a day revolved around immense appreciation, we invite active duty, reserve and veteran personnel from all branches of the military as well as first responders and lifeguards to enjoy FREE Fair admission. This year, active duty spouses and dependents are also included in FREE admission on this special day.

$2 Taste of the Fair

Wednesdays & Thursdays, 11 am – 4 pm

With the $2 Taste of the Fair, you can try bite-sized versions of all your favorite Fair foods – for only $2 a taste!