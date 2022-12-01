USABA Marathon National Championships

Sacramento, Calif. – For the 13th year, the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes is partnering with the Sacramento Running Association to host the USABA Marathon National Championships presented by Allworth Financial in conjunction with the California International Marathon. This year, the group of 27 runners and 47 guides includes military veterans, local runners and international runners. The event takes place December 4, 2022.

It’s a weekend affair for this group of runners and guides with multiple community meals and gatherings where they’re able to mingle and get to know one another and culminates with an awards ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Forty-seven sighted guides will lead the 27 runners, most of who will wear a bib or vest with the words “Blind Runner” displayed to alert other runners on the course. Their guide will wear a similar bib or vest which displays the word “Guide.” Most duos will hold a tether (a cord or string) to connect them. The guide’s role is to communicate upcoming obstacles and course directions while navigating the safest path possible through the course.

California International Marathon Route

About U.S. Association of Blind Athletes

The mission of USABA is to empower Americans who are blind or visually impaired to experience life-changing opportunities in sports, recreation, and physical activities, thereby educating and inspiring the nation. A member organization of both the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and U.S. Soccer, USABA is certified by the USOPC as the national governing body for the Paralympic team sports of goalball and blind soccer. Since its founding in 1976, USABA has reached more than 100,000 individuals through its multi-sport programming. The organization has emerged as more than just a world-class trainer of blind athletes, it has become a champion of the abilities of Americans who are legally blind. In 2022, USABA expanded its offerings of endurance sports events with the launch of its Team Tethered Together program for visually impaired runners and their guides. Learn more at www.usaba.org.