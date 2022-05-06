Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits
Roseville, Calif.- During yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised $13.4 million,* bringing the total generated since the inception of the annual giving day to more than $78 million since 2013.
Over 30,000 donors gave more than 50,000 gifts as part of the community-wide effort. Donations were received by each of the 718 nonprofits involved, the most to ever participate.
To see the amount each organization raised, please visit the Big Day of Giving website.
Supporting Community
“Yesterday, thousands and thousands of people in our region again rallied behind the organizations that make our community healthier, stronger, and more vibrant. These results are an incredible tribute to the impact of generosity and the resilience of the capital area,” said Linda Beech Cutler, Chief Executive Officer of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which has organized Big Day of Giving since its inception in 2013.
In other words: Thank you! Thank you for demonstrating the power of community-driven generosity to support a thriving Sacramento region, for all.
Top 50 Recipients of Big Day of Giving
|Top 50
|Donors
|Raised
|1
|Yolo Food Bank
|684
|$367,176
|2
|The Salvation Army
|235
|$316,180
|3
|ACC Senior Services
|528
|$215,828
|4
|Sacramento SPCA
|989
|$203,141
|5
|Placer Land Trust
|434
|$200,908
|6
|Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services
|1,007
|$197,207
|7
|First Tee – Greater Sacramento
|327
|$160,332
|8
|Sacramento Children’s Home
|395
|$138,863
|9
|Sacramento Loaves & Fishes
|456
|$138,371
|10
|Stanford Sierra Youth & Families
|88
|$134,655
|11
|Kiwanis Family House
|116
|$131,846
|12
|The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre
|289
|$126,216
|13
|Women’s Empowerment
|272
|$117,732
|14
|Front Street Animal Shelter
|1,216
|$117,306
|15
|CapRadio
|978
|$116,617
|16
|Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento
|355
|$112,695
|17
|PBS KVIE
|584
|$111,256
|18
|Sacramento Zoological Society
|577
|$110,358
|19
|Crocker Art Museum
|309
|$105,389
|20
|Shriners Children’s Northern California
|326
|$100,025
|21
|Friends of the Sacramento Public Library
|524
|$95,816
|22
|Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)
|412
|$93,067
|23
|Acres of Hope
|206
|$92,069
|24
|Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
|526
|$91,177
|25
|Saint John’s Program for Real Change
|290
|$86,520
|26
|CASA Sacramento
|307
|$84,938
|27
|Yolo Crisis Nursery
|177
|$82,134
|28
|Broadway Sacramento
|248
|$79,374
|29
|River City Food Bank
|299
|$78,679
|30
|WEAVE
|362
|$77,259
|31
|Wellness Within
|159
|$76,729
|32
|Sacramento LGBT Community Center
|281
|$71,896
|33
|Twin Lakes Food Bank
|136
|$67,643
|34
|Meals on Wheels Yolo County
|293
|$65,348
|35
|Sierra Nevada Journeys
|39
|$63,560
|36
|916 Ink
|278
|$61,499
|37
|Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference
|219
|$59,766
|38
|Meals on Wheels by ACC
|407
|$58,649
|39
|Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center
|284
|$56,223
|40
|Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra
|104
|$56,071
|41
|Sacramento Splash
|397
|$56,011
|42
|Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
|385
|$55,918
|43
|3Strands Global Foundation
|73
|$55,867
|44
|Placer Food Bank
|301
|$53,043
|45
|FieldHaven Feline Center
|333
|$52,701
|46
|Roseville Theatre Arts Academy
|192
|$51,814
|47
|Center for Land-Based Learning
|228
|$51,076
|48
|Dreamcatchers Empowerment Network
|20
|$50,773
|49
|Sierra 2 Center for the Arts & Community
|236
|$50,258
|50
|Empower Yolo
|174
|$50,194