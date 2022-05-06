Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits

Roseville, Calif.- During yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised $13.4 million,* bringing the total generated since the inception of the annual giving day to more than $78 million since 2013.

Over 30,000 donors gave more than 50,000 gifts as part of the community-wide effort. Donations were received by each of the 718 nonprofits involved, the most to ever participate.

To see the amount each organization raised, please visit the Big Day of Giving website.

“…people in our region again rallied behind the organizations that make our community healthier, stronger, and more vibrant.” Linda Beech Cutler, CEO, Sac Region Comm. Foundation

Supporting Community

“Yesterday, thousands and thousands of people in our region again rallied behind the organizations that make our community healthier, stronger, and more vibrant. These results are an incredible tribute to the impact of generosity and the resilience of the capital area,” said Linda Beech Cutler, Chief Executive Officer of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which has organized Big Day of Giving since its inception in 2013.

In other words: Thank you! Thank you for demonstrating the power of community-driven generosity to support a thriving Sacramento region, for all.

Top 50 Recipients of Big Day of Giving