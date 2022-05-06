Big Day of Giving

Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits

Roseville, Calif.- During yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised $13.4 million,* bringing the total generated since the inception of the annual giving day to more than $78 million since 2013.

Over 30,000 donors gave more than 50,000 gifts as part of the community-wide effort. Donations were received by each of the 718 nonprofits involved, the most to ever participate.

Supporting Community

“Yesterday, thousands and thousands of people in our region again rallied behind the organizations that make our community healthier, stronger, and more vibrant. These results are an incredible tribute to the impact of generosity and the resilience of the capital area,” said Linda Beech Cutler, Chief Executive Officer of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which has organized Big Day of Giving since its inception in 2013.

In other words: Thank you! Thank you for demonstrating the power of community-driven generosity to support a thriving Sacramento region, for all.

Top 50 Recipients of Big Day of Giving

Top 50DonorsRaised
1Yolo Food Bank684$367,176
2The Salvation Army235$316,180
3ACC Senior Services528$215,828
4Sacramento SPCA989$203,141
5Placer Land Trust434$200,908
6Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services1,007$197,207
7First Tee – Greater Sacramento327$160,332
8Sacramento Children’s Home395$138,863
9Sacramento Loaves & Fishes456$138,371
10Stanford Sierra Youth & Families88$134,655
11Kiwanis Family House116$131,846
12The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre289$126,216
13Women’s Empowerment272$117,732
14Front Street Animal Shelter1,216$117,306
15CapRadio978$116,617
16Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento355$112,695
17PBS KVIE584$111,256
18Sacramento Zoological Society577$110,358
19Crocker Art Museum309$105,389
20Shriners Children’s Northern California326$100,025
21Friends of the Sacramento Public Library524$95,816
22Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)412$93,067
23Acres of Hope206$92,069
24Gold Country Wildlife Rescue526$91,177
25Saint John’s Program for Real Change290$86,520
26CASA Sacramento307$84,938
27Yolo Crisis Nursery177$82,134
28Broadway Sacramento248$79,374
29River City Food Bank299$78,679
30WEAVE362$77,259
31Wellness Within159$76,729
32Sacramento LGBT Community Center281$71,896
33Twin Lakes Food Bank136$67,643
34Meals on Wheels Yolo County293$65,348
35Sierra Nevada Journeys39$63,560
36916 Ink278$61,499
37Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference219$59,766
38Meals on Wheels by ACC407$58,649
39Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center284$56,223
40Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra104$56,071
41Sacramento Splash397$56,011
42Planned Parenthood Mar Monte385$55,918
433Strands Global Foundation73$55,867
44Placer Food Bank301$53,043
45FieldHaven Feline Center333$52,701
46Roseville Theatre Arts Academy192$51,814
47Center for Land-Based Learning228$51,076
48Dreamcatchers Empowerment Network20$50,773
49Sierra 2 Center for the Arts & Community236$50,258
50Empower Yolo174$50,194

