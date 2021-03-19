Establishes Fund at Placer Community Foundation to Support Underserved Youth

Auburn, CA – Placer Community Foundation (PCF) announced that it has a new corporate donor advised fund established by CORE Construction (CORE). CORE’s initial focus for the fund is to support programs that help youth experiencing homelessness.

“This fund at Placer Community Foundation is a natural fit for CORE and aligns well with our commitment to serving the young people in our community. We are grateful to join the donors of Placer Community Foundation in their efforts to support youth in Placer County,” said CORE President, Seth Maurer.

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --



“…a natural fit for CORE and aligns well with our commitment to serving the young people in our community.” Seth Maurer, CORE President

Identifying Opportunities

CORE Construction will work with staff at Placer Community Foundation to identify opportunities where philanthropy can have an impact. In particular, PCF staff are helping CORE learn about giving opportunities to students served by Placer County Office of Education. Grants will be made in coming months.

“…demonstrated their commitment to giving back…” Veronica Blake, CEO Placer Community Foundation

“We are delighted to have CORE Construction join our family of funds at Placer Community Foundation. Seth and the team at CORE have demonstrated their commitment to giving back and we look forward to helping them make grants to causes that align with their mission” said Placer Community Foundation CEO, Veronica Blake.

About Core Construction

Founded in 1937, CORE is a leading national general contractor that focuses on the public sector including municipal, healthcare, public safety, K-12, and higher education projects. CORE employs approximately 1,200 employees nationally and has offices in 9 states, recently opening their newest office at 11601 Blocker Drive in Auburn, CA. Regularly placing in the top 5 of Engineering News Record’s (ENR) largest K-12 builders in the nation, CORE is particularly passionate about building for education and playing a part in developing safe, creative and efficient learning environments for our youth.

CORE’s Auburn office is led by Vice President, Matt Wade and Regional Director, Nicholas Maurer.

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment.