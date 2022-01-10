Covid-19

Latest surge hits Placer County hard

Roseville, Calif.- The latest COVID-19 surge has been moving across the country and state at surprising speed due to the Omicron variant. Although not nearly as deadly or severe in most cases, the amount of infections continues to soar while driving up hospitalizations.

In California, we took a look at the top 36 counties with a population over 100,000. These counties represent ~98% of the state’s total population. The data helped us find where the most hospitalizations are currently occurring on a per capita basis. As of January 10, Placer County has the highest hospitalization rate per capita in the State of California. Most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated according to Placer County Health officials.

January 9, 2022

CountyCounty PopulationHospitalizations Per Capita Current COVID Hospitalizations
Placer410,3270.0395%162
San Bernadino2,206,7500.0391%862
Imperial180,5990.0354%64
Riverside2,520,0600.0314%791
Los Angeles9,969,5100.0291%2902
Fresno1,013,4000.0279%283
Stanislaus555,7280.0275%153
San Diego3,347,2700.0250%837
Shasta180,8220.0249%45
Orange3,175,1300.0245%779
Butte196,8800.0239%47
Ventura841,7340.0233%196
Sacramento 1,578,6800.0202%319
Kern913,0900.0183%167
Santa Clara1,918,8800.0169%324
Santa Barbara447,9370.0167%75
Solano451,4790.0166%75
San Joaquin781,4620.0164%128
San Francisco883,2550.0151%133
Merced284,7380.0148%42
Madera158,2170.0145%23
Alameda1,680,4800.0145%243
Monterey434,2830.0143%62
Kings156,0560.0141%22
Tulare469,4070.0136%64
Humboldt134,1860.0134%18
San Luis Obispo282,6250.0120%34
Nevada100,2490.0120%12
Contra Costa 1,159,5400.0115%133
Napa135,6540.0103%14
Sonoma485,7220.0099%48
San Mateo762,3570.0088%67
Marin257,1540.0078%20
El Dorado197,0370.0076%15
Santa Cruz271,9570.0063%17
Yolo221,2640.0041%9
COVID Data: California Dept of Public Health

Placer County Health’s January 7th Update

Placer County Health: Vaccination most important and effective tool

