Latest surge hits Placer County hard
Roseville, Calif.- The latest COVID-19 surge has been moving across the country and state at surprising speed due to the Omicron variant. Although not nearly as deadly or severe in most cases, the amount of infections continues to soar while driving up hospitalizations.
In California, we took a look at the top 36 counties with a population over 100,000. These counties represent ~98% of the state’s total population. The data helped us find where the most hospitalizations are currently occurring on a per capita basis. As of January 10, Placer County has the highest hospitalization rate per capita in the State of California. Most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated according to Placer County Health officials.
Updates will be posted regularly.
January 9, 2022
|County
|County Population
|Hospitalizations Per Capita
|Current COVID Hospitalizations
|Placer
|410,327
|0.0395%
|162
|San Bernadino
|2,206,750
|0.0391%
|862
|Imperial
|180,599
|0.0354%
|64
|Riverside
|2,520,060
|0.0314%
|791
|Los Angeles
|9,969,510
|0.0291%
|2902
|Fresno
|1,013,400
|0.0279%
|283
|Stanislaus
|555,728
|0.0275%
|153
|San Diego
|3,347,270
|0.0250%
|837
|Shasta
|180,822
|0.0249%
|45
|Orange
|3,175,130
|0.0245%
|779
|Butte
|196,880
|0.0239%
|47
|Ventura
|841,734
|0.0233%
|196
|Sacramento
|1,578,680
|0.0202%
|319
|Kern
|913,090
|0.0183%
|167
|Santa Clara
|1,918,880
|0.0169%
|324
|Santa Barbara
|447,937
|0.0167%
|75
|Solano
|451,479
|0.0166%
|75
|San Joaquin
|781,462
|0.0164%
|128
|San Francisco
|883,255
|0.0151%
|133
|Merced
|284,738
|0.0148%
|42
|Madera
|158,217
|0.0145%
|23
|Alameda
|1,680,480
|0.0145%
|243
|Monterey
|434,283
|0.0143%
|62
|Kings
|156,056
|0.0141%
|22
|Tulare
|469,407
|0.0136%
|64
|Humboldt
|134,186
|0.0134%
|18
|San Luis Obispo
|282,625
|0.0120%
|34
|Nevada
|100,249
|0.0120%
|12
|Contra Costa
|1,159,540
|0.0115%
|133
|Napa
|135,654
|0.0103%
|14
|Sonoma
|485,722
|0.0099%
|48
|San Mateo
|762,357
|0.0088%
|67
|Marin
|257,154
|0.0078%
|20
|El Dorado
|197,037
|0.0076%
|15
|Santa Cruz
|271,957
|0.0063%
|17
|Yolo
|221,264
|0.0041%
|9
Placer County Health’s January 7th Update
– Placer County Health: Vaccination most important and effective tool