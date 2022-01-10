Latest surge hits Placer County hard

Roseville, Calif.- The latest COVID-19 surge has been moving across the country and state at surprising speed due to the Omicron variant. Although not nearly as deadly or severe in most cases, the amount of infections continues to soar while driving up hospitalizations.

In California, we took a look at the top 36 counties with a population over 100,000. These counties represent ~98% of the state’s total population. The data helped us find where the most hospitalizations are currently occurring on a per capita basis. As of January 10, Placer County has the highest hospitalization rate per capita in the State of California. Most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated according to Placer County Health officials.

January 9, 2022

County County Population Hospitalizations Per Capita Current COVID Hospitalizations Placer 410,327 0.0395% 162 San Bernadino 2,206,750 0.0391% 862 Imperial 180,599 0.0354% 64 Riverside 2,520,060 0.0314% 791 Los Angeles 9,969,510 0.0291% 2902 Fresno 1,013,400 0.0279% 283 Stanislaus 555,728 0.0275% 153 San Diego 3,347,270 0.0250% 837 Shasta 180,822 0.0249% 45 Orange 3,175,130 0.0245% 779 Butte 196,880 0.0239% 47 Ventura 841,734 0.0233% 196 Sacramento 1,578,680 0.0202% 319 Kern 913,090 0.0183% 167 Santa Clara 1,918,880 0.0169% 324 Santa Barbara 447,937 0.0167% 75 Solano 451,479 0.0166% 75 San Joaquin 781,462 0.0164% 128 San Francisco 883,255 0.0151% 133 Merced 284,738 0.0148% 42 Madera 158,217 0.0145% 23 Alameda 1,680,480 0.0145% 243 Monterey 434,283 0.0143% 62 Kings 156,056 0.0141% 22 Tulare 469,407 0.0136% 64 Humboldt 134,186 0.0134% 18 San Luis Obispo 282,625 0.0120% 34 Nevada 100,249 0.0120% 12 Contra Costa 1,159,540 0.0115% 133 Napa 135,654 0.0103% 14 Sonoma 485,722 0.0099% 48 San Mateo 762,357 0.0088% 67 Marin 257,154 0.0078% 20 El Dorado 197,037 0.0076% 15 Santa Cruz 271,957 0.0063% 17 Yolo 221,264 0.0041% 9 COVID Data: California Dept of Public Health

Placer County Health’s January 7th Update

– Placer County Health: Vaccination most important and effective tool