Experienced destination marketing coming to Placer County

RENO, Nev.- The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Reno, Nev., has been chosen as the agency of record for Visit Placer, a 1,400-square mile destination with diverse geography in Northern California encompassing a range of cities from Olympic Valley to Foresthill and Auburn to Roseville.

The destination complements The Abbi Agency’s growing portfolio of tourism marketing clients in California, including Visit Carmel, North Lake Tahoe, Explore Murrieta and Goleta.

“Our passion is telling the stories of diverse destinations across the western U.S.,” said Abbi Whitaker, president and co-founder of The Abbi Agency. “After COVID-19 shut down leisure travel across the nation, it is now more important than ever before to be strategic with our marketing messages. We are looking forward to working with Visit Placer to bring tourism back to its local economy.”

Visit Placer is uniquely situated, with Interstate 80 dissecting the entire county. Every attraction the county has to offer is 20 minutes from this major highway. This makes it an ideal destination for travelers from Sacramento, Reno, Lake Tahoe and other nearby regions. As Visit Placer’s agency of record, The Abbi Agency will handle integrated digital and traditional marketing channels and public relations, focusing on the new “Life at Its Peak” campaign.

The Abbi Agency’s leadership in developing integrated marketing communications programs for destination marketing clientele make the firm a particularly good match for Visit Placer. The agency masterminded award-winning campaigns for its various destination clients, winning two Visit California Poppy Awards in content marketing for North Lake Tahoe, a Hermes Award for Goleta Style and a PR News and PR Daily award for Visit Carmel. The agency intends to bring a strong marketing and public relations strategy to Visit Placer that will continue to establish significant national recognition for the brand.

