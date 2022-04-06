Unique mini-destinations worth a visit
Roseville, Calif. – There much to love about Roseville libraries and three locations make them all mini-destinations worth a visit. Plan some additional time for exploring in and around each of the libraries.
Here’s a quick rundown of each Roseville library along with link with info and directions. Visit and explore all three to find your favorite!
Roseville Libraries
Downtown Roseville Library
https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/roseville-public-library/
A fun place to explore local history, this library houses the Veterans Resource Center, Local History Center, Roseville Genealogical Society collection and the Adult Literacy program.
Why We ♥ It
Spend an afternoon learning a little about Roseville’s history, then take to the streets to explore historical locations before diving into a modern day downtown eatery for a bite and brew.
Maidu Library
https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/maidu-public-library/
Diminutive in stature, the Maidu Library is conveniently tucked alongside Maidu Regional Park. Grab a book or two along and park your favorite travel chair under a tree.
Why We ♥ It
Low-key chill factor. Unwind with a book beneath the canopy of trees while the hustle and bustle surrounds you. At Maidu Library, you’ve got it made in the shade.
Martha Riley Library
https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/martha-riley-community-library/
Martha Riley Library’s comfortably airy and open environment makes time disappear. Fun for all ages, the Exploration Center is a fun place to engage and learn. Head out back to explore the grounds and enjoy the universally accessible playground.
Why We ♥ It
What’s not to love! Contemporary, fun and engaging with a universally accessible playground helps Martha Riley Library cement its highly revered status in the community.