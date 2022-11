Local Elections results in Roseville, Rocklin & Placer County

Roseville Today Election Tracker

Election Night Results PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS

GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 8, 2022 ELECTION NIGHT FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

VBM + MAIL + POLLS 11/09/22

1:24:20 AM Registered Voters 279,058 โ€“ Cards Cast 65,224 23.37% Num. Report Precinct 408 โ€“ Num. Reporting 408 100.00% GOVERNOR Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 64,564 BRIAN DAHLE 38,222 59.20% GAVIN NEWSOM 26,342 40.80% LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 64,089 ANGELA E. UNDERWOOD JACOBS 36,937 57.63% ELENI KOUNALAKIS 27,152 42.37% SECRETARY OF STATE Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,766 ROB BERNOSKY 36,965 57.97% SHIRLEY N. WEBER 26,801 42.03% CONTROLLER Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,603 LANHEE J. CHEN 38,771 60.96% MALIA M. COHEN 24,832 39.04% TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,121 JACK M. GUERRERO 36,874 58.42% FIONA MA 26,247 41.58% ATTORNEY GENERAL Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,344 NATHAN HOCHMAN 36,967 58.36% ROB BONTA 26,377 41.64% INSURANCE COMMISSIONER Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,293 ROBERT HOWELL 36,783 58.12% RICARDO LARA 26,510 41.88% MEMBER STATE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,624 TED GAINES 39,023 61.33% JOSE S. ALTAMIRANO 24,601 38.67% UNITED STATES SENATOR FULL Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 64,094 MARK P. MEUSER 36,687 57.24% ALEX PADILLA 27,407 42.76% UNITED STATES SENATOR PARTIAL Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,822 MARK P. MEUSER 36,530 57.24% ALEX PADILLA 27,292 42.76% UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 3RD Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 64,294 KEVIN KILEY 36,600 56.93% KERMIT JONES 27,694 43.07% STATE SENATOR 4TH SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 25 Precincts Reporting 25 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,187 TIM ROBERTSON 701 59.06% MARIE ALVARADO-GIL 486 40.94% STATE SENATOR 6TH SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 271 Precincts Reporting 271 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 54,087 ROGER NIELLO 32,534 60.15% PAULA VILLESCAZ 21,553 39.85% MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 45 Precincts Reporting 45 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,280 MEGAN DAHLE 2,480 57.94% BELLE STARR SANDWITH 1,800 42.06% MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 3RD DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 37 Precincts Reporting 37 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,233 JAMES GALLAGHER 908 73.64% DAVID LEON ZINK 325 26.36% MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 326 Precincts Reporting 326 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 57,939 JOE PATTERSON 34,143 58.93% REBECCA L CHENOWETH 23,796 41.07% CHIEF JUSTICE โ€“ PATRICIA GUERRERO Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 52,332 YES 30,396 58.08% NO 21,936 41.92% CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ GOODWIN LIU Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 51,620 YES 30,194 58.49% NO 21,426 41.51% CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ MARTIN J. JENKINS Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 50,846 YES 29,705 58.42% NO 21,141 41.58% CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ JOSHUA P. GROBAN Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 50,563 YES 29,389 58.12% NO 21,174 41.88% 3RD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ STACY BOULWARE EURIE Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 49,992 YES 29,828 59.67% NO 20,164 40.33% 3RD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ LAURIE EARL Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 50,041 YES 29,025 58.00% NO 21,016 42.00% 3RD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ HARRY HULL Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 49,649 YES 32,949 66.36% NO 16,700 33.64% 3RD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL ASSOCIATE JUSTICE โ€“ PETER KRAUSE Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 49,848 YES 29,468 59.12% NO 20,380 40.88% STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 53,511 TONY K. THURMOND 27,232 50.89% LANCE RAY CHRISTENSEN 26,076 48.73% Write-in Votes 203 0.38% PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1 Total Number of Precincts 28 Precincts Reporting 28 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 8,121 SERGEY TEREBKOV 5,684 69.99% MAVERICK WOODWARD 2,416 29.75% Write-in Votes 21 0.26% LOS RIOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1 Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 54 DUSTIN D. JOHNSON 36 66.67% JUSTIN BAILEY 17 31.48% Write-in Votes 1 1.85% SIERRA JOINT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 2 Total Number of Precincts 54 Precincts Reporting 54 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,594 PAUL BANCROFT 1,925 53.56% JEREMY JEFFREYS 1,653 45.99% Write-in Votes 16 0.45% SIERRA JOINT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 6 Total Number of Precincts 40 Precincts Reporting 40 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,521 CAROLYN BRONSON 956 62.85% NANCY PALMER 564 37.08% Write-in Votes 1 0.07% CENTER JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 904 NANCY SHERRETS ANDERSON 281 31.08% HOWARD BALLIN 256 28.32% STEVEN J BRUNO 192 21.24% JULIA N. BELLEHUMEUR 175 19.36% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 31 Precincts Reporting 31 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 23,412 TIFFANY SAATHOFF 4,551 19.44% DERECK COUNTER 3,936 16.81% MICHELLE SUTHERLAND 3,880 16.57% RICK MILLER 3,830 16.36% KARI HAMILTON 3,790 16.19% JEN BROOKOVER 3,396 14.51% Write-in Votes 29 0.12% TAHOE-TRUCKEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 1 Total Number of Precincts 22 Precincts Reporting 22 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,267 PATRICK MOONEY 880 69.46% RICHARD LUDKE 385 30.39% Write-in Votes 2 0.16% TAHOE-TRUCKEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4 Total Number of Precincts 22 Precincts Reporting 22 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,236 DENYELLE NISHIMORI 766 61.97% HEATHER WHITNEY 467 37.78% Write-in Votes 3 0.24% TAHOE-TRUCKEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 5 Total Number of Precincts 22 Precincts Reporting 22 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,301 DIANNA โ€œDEEDEEโ€ DRILLER 932 71.64% SHANNON M. HANSEN 365 28.06% Write-in Votes 4 0.31% WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA Total Number of Precincts 65 Precincts Reporting 65 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 15,084 GEORGE DYKSTRA 6,192 41.05% MARJORIE A. PROFFITT 4,554 30.19% JOE UPTAIN-VILLA 4,317 28.62% Write-in Votes 21 0.14% EAST NICOLAUS JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 12 TOMMY HINTZ 4 33.33% ORRIN TUROLD 3 25.00% ERIN VAN DYKE 3 25.00% TYSON EARHART 2 16.67% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% PLACER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 2 โ€“ F Total Number of Precincts 209 Precincts Reporting 209 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 11,324 JESSICA SPAID 6,608 58.35% MAUREEN โ€œMOโ€ WARD 4,699 41.50% Write-in Votes 17 0.15% PLACER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1 โ€“ S Total Number of Precincts 209 Precincts Reporting 209 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 10,941 CASEY JEFFREYS 6,104 55.79% ROB HITCHCOCK 4,819 44.05% Write-in Votes 18 0.16% ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE A Total Number of Precincts 20 Precincts Reporting 20 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,186 MARLA FRANZ 2,970 57.27% ANDREA KIMBALL ZIMMERMAN 2,205 42.52% Write-in Votes 11 0.21% ACKERMAN CHARTER DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 446 MICHAEL E. BELLES 160 35.87% CASEY CLAWSON 147 32.96% ROBERT KANNGIESSER 139 31.17% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 75 Precincts Reporting 75 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 9,975 GREG HOLT 1,932 19.37% RENEE MICHELLE DOWD 1,775 17.79% JAYSON E. WEDGE 1,754 17.58% JULANN BROWN 1,602 16.06% MICHELLE SIERRA-SAMMONS 1,490 14.94% JOSH TERRELL 1,410 14.14% Write-in Votes 12 0.12% COLFAX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 1,336 JESSICA LOMEN 359 26.87% MELODY EASTON 232 17.37% JONATHAN BRYANT 227 16.99% JOSHUA BURRUSS 222 16.62% BARBARA HANSCOM GAGNON 205 15.34% JOSHUA F. BORDELON 91 6.81% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% DRY CREEK JOINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 11 Precincts Reporting 11 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 12,565 JON FENSKE 2,260 17.99% JASON WALKER 2,240 17.83% JEAN PAGNONE 2,222 17.68% MARY โ€œTRACYโ€ PITTMAN 1,780 14.17% DIANE C. HOWE 1,625 12.93% BILL SCHUETZ 1,550 12.34% TANISHA NICOLE CYPRIAN 855 6.80% Write-in Votes 33 0.26% ELVERTA JOINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 98 ANGEL R MIRANDA 34 34.69% PATRICK S. GREER 22 22.45% RICHARD ROSS CURRIER 21 21.43% SANDEE FELLEY 19 19.39% Write-in Votes 2 2.04% EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 17 Precincts Reporting 17 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 9,862 ROBERT JAMIESON 2,249 22.80% ERIN GROVER 2,175 22.05% JEFF CONKLIN 2,054 20.83% PHIL ESCAMILLA 2,017 20.45% J.R. PARKER 1,354 13.73% Write-in Votes 13 0.13% LOOMIS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 3 Total Number of Precincts 66 Precincts Reporting 66 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,312 DARCIE STRATTON 2,122 64.07% JACOB HARDEY 1,189 35.90% Write-in Votes 1 0.03% LOOMIS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 4 Total Number of Precincts 66 Precincts Reporting 66 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,265 MENDI CHADWICK 1,969 60.31% TODD WILSON 1,293 39.60% Write-in Votes 3 0.09% NEWCASTLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 18 Precincts Reporting 18 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 812 JOHN MCCALL 225 27.71% SARAH GILLMORE 220 27.09% JACQUELINE LOSTRITTO 197 24.26% SAMUEL MOORE 166 20.44% Write-in Votes 4 0.49% PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 25 Precincts Reporting 25 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 4,609 BREANNA SPENCER 1,087 23.58% DAVID MCENTIRE 1,068 23.17% SADIE CALDAS 1,021 22.15% CHARLIE RILEY 746 16.19% GEOFFREY ANDERSON 681 14.78% Write-in Votes 6 0.13% ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 45 Precincts Reporting 45 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 32,842 ALISA FONG 9,408 28.65% ROB BAQUERA 6,931 21.10% JONATHAN ZACHRESON 5,718 17.41% KENT W. MEYER 5,535 16.85% RENE AGUILERA 5,171 15.75% Write-in Votes 79 0.24% PLACER COUNTY SUPERVISOR 2ND DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 77 Precincts Reporting 77 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 14,371 SHANTI LANDON 7,909 55.03% SCOTT ALVORD 6,451 44.89% Write-in Votes 11 0.08% CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 4,538 SANDRA AMARA 1,263 27.83% DANIEL BERLANT 1,130 24.90% MIKE HOLMES 938 20.67% RICHARD HALL 658 14.50% LINDA LAREAU 539 11.88% Write-in Votes 10 0.22% CITY OF COLFAX MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 472 TRINITY BURRUSS 114 24.15% SEAN LOMEN 104 22.03% KIM A. DOUGLASS 71 15.04% JOSEPH JOHN FATULA, JR 69 14.62% ROSENDO โ€œROCKYโ€ OROZCO 67 14.19% LARRY HILLBERG 44 9.32% Write-in Votes 3 0.64% TOWN OF LOOMIS MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 2,047 STEPHANIE YOUNGBLOOD 639 31.22% DAVID RING 474 23.16% JAN CLARK-CRETS 472 23.06% AMANDA CORTEZ 452 22.08% Write-in Votes 10 0.49% CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL โ€“ FULL TERM Total Number of Precincts 32 Precincts Reporting 32 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 12,270 WILLIAM โ€œBILLโ€ HALLDIN 6,390 52.08% JILL GAYALDO 5,778 47.09% Write-in Votes 102 0.83% CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL โ€“ SHORT TERM Total Number of Precincts 32 Precincts Reporting 32 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 9,026 MATTHEW OLIVER 4,616 51.14% DAVID BASS 4,403 48.78% Write-in Votes 7 0.08% CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2 Total Number of Precincts 11 Precincts Reporting 11 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,268 PAULINE ROCCUCCI 1,879 57.50% ERIC EISENHAMMER 1,137 34.79% RICHARD WUKMIR 244 7.47% Write-in Votes 8 0.24% CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4 Total Number of Precincts 11 Precincts Reporting 11 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,163 KRISTA BERNASCONI 4,138 99.40% Write-in Votes 25 0.60% TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 22 Precincts Reporting 22 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 2,100 MIKE DANIEL 582 27.71% MARY HETHERINGTON 581 27.67% KAT ROHLF 576 27.43% CHRISTOPHER HENDERSON 353 16.81% Write-in Votes 8 0.38% FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR โ€“ FULL TERM Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 1,393 JOHN MICHELINI 607 43.58% RICHARD HERCULES 513 36.83% JOSHUA HOLLINGSWORTH 266 19.10% Write-in Votes 7 0.50% FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR โ€“ SHORT TERM Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 833 TROY SIMONICK 485 58.22% MELISSA MAGORIAN 347 41.66% Write-in Votes 1 0.12% NORTH TAHOE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR DIVISION 4 Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 186 LUKE T. RAGAN 100 53.76% RON PARSON 86 46.24% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR DIVISION 2 Total Number of Precincts 34 Precincts Reporting 34 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 6,285 TRACY RANDALL 2,320 36.91% TERESA RYLAND 1,842 29.31% SEAN MICHAEL MULLIN 1,221 19.43% BRIAN KEELEY 888 14.13% Write-in Votes 14 0.22% TAHOE FOREST HOSPITAL DISTRICT DIRECTOR โ€“ SHORT TERM Total Number of Precincts 23 Precincts Reporting 23 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,168 ROBERT E. BARNETT 666 57.02% CINDY BASSO 498 42.64% Write-in Votes 4 0.34% NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT DIRECTOR DIVISION 4 Total Number of Precincts 46 Precincts Reporting 46 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,149 TREVOR CAULDER 2,377 75.48% BILL G. SMULL 770 24.45% Write-in Votes 2 0.06% AUBURN AREA RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 89 Precincts Reporting 89 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 8,443 SCOTT HOLBROOK 2,845 33.70% JIM FERRIS 2,324 27.53% NIC MACY 2,012 23.83% ALAN LOBERSTEIN 1,252 14.83% Write-in Votes 10 0.12% TRUCKEE SANITARY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 228 JERRY GILMORE 60 26.32% NELSON VAN GUNDY 60 26.32% PHIL FAY 58 25.44% MARCUS WATERS 50 21.93% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% SOUTH PLACER MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR WARD 2 Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 2,088 WILLIAM J. DICKINSON 1,196 57.28% JERRY SIMMONS 887 42.48% Write-in Votes 5 0.24% SOUTH PLACER MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR WARD 3 Total Number of Precincts 19 Precincts Reporting 19 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,993 CHRISTY JEWELL 1,277 64.07% JOHN R. MURDOCK 715 35.88% Write-in Votes 1 0.05% FORESTHILL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 1,836 RONALD R. THOMPSON 510 27.78% RICHARD MERZ 274 14.92% MARK C BELL 272 14.81% ROGER PRUETT 262 14.27% DIANNE M. FOSTER 260 14.16% VIRGINIA DANIEL 252 13.73% Write-in Votes 6 0.33% TAHOE CITY PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 702 GAIL SCOVILLE 298 42.45% JOHN PANG 282 40.17% MORGAHN GREY 120 17.09% Write-in Votes 2 0.28% PROPOSITION 1 โ€“ CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,954 YES 33,767 53.64% NO 29,187 46.36% PROPOSITION 26 โ€“ ALLOWS IN-PERSON ROULETTE, DICE GAMES, SPORTS WAGERING ON Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,015 NO 49,014 77.78% YES 14,001 22.22% PROPOSITION 27 โ€“ ALLOWS ONLINE AND MOBILE SPORTS WAGERING OUTSIDE TRIBAL LA Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,610 NO 55,234 86.83% YES 8,376 13.17% PROPOSITION 28 โ€“ PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR ARTS AND MUSIC EDUCATION I Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,088 NO 31,692 50.23% YES 31,396 49.77% PROPOSITION 29 โ€“ REQUIRES ON-SITE LICENSED MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL AT KIDNEY D Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,957 NO 49,933 79.31% YES 13,024 20.69% PROPOSITION 30 โ€“ PROVIDES FUNDING FOR PROGRAMS TO REDUCE AIR POLLUTION AND Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,272 NO 41,383 65.40% YES 21,889 34.60% PROPOSITION 31 โ€“ REFERENDUM ON 2020 LAW THAT WOULD PROHIBIT THE RETAIL SALE Total Number of Precincts 408 Precincts Reporting 408 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,633 YES 35,627 56.88% NO 27,006 43.12% MEASURE B โ€“ CITY OF COLFAX Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 218 YES 160 73.39% NO 58 26.61% MEASURE C โ€“ CITY OF ROSEVILLE Total Number of Precincts 53 Precincts Reporting 53 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 21,389 YES 15,345 71.74% NO 6,044 28.26% MEASURE E โ€“ AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 75 Precincts Reporting 75 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,534 BONDS NO 2,539 56.00% BONDS YES 1,995 44.00% MEASURE F โ€“ CITY OF ROCKLIN Total Number of Precincts 32 Precincts Reporting 32 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 9,968 YES 5,771 57.90% NO 4,197 42.10% MEASURE G โ€“ WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 65 Precincts Reporting 65 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 11,067 BONDS NO 6,417 57.98% BONDS YES 4,650 42.02% MEASURE J โ€“ TWIN RIVERS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 64 BONDS NO 44 68.75% BONDS YES 20 31.25% MEASURE P โ€“ ELVERTA JOINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 59 BONDS NO 38 64.41% BONDS YES 21 35.59%

Updated every 15 minutes when changes occur.Data Source: Placer County Elections

The voting precinct polls have officially closed in Placer County with nearly 49,000 mail-in and early voting ballots counted of the approximately 100,000 received so far.

Mail-in and early/voting ballots received account for about 17.55% of the total 279,058 registered voters in Placer County.

Election Results

Full results are posted on Placer Countyโ€™s election website here.

As ballots from polling sites arrive and are counted at the Placer County Elections Office in Auburn, results will be updated starting at about 10 p.m. until in-person ballots from all polling places have arrived and been counted. Final, certified results – including provisional ballots needing verification and eligible mail-in ballots not yet received – will be posted within 30 days.

During the canvass, vote-by-mail, same-day registration and provisional ballots not counted on election night are researched to validate eligibility.

A manual hand count is conducted consisting of all contests on the ballots selected randomly tomorrow morning and balanced against the computer counts to verify the accuracy of the election tally system.

Election officials are also responsible for preparing the countyโ€™s official ballot statement, listing the exact number of voted ballots, write-ins, unused ballots, spoiled ballots, roster signatures and more. The canvass concludes with the certification and issuance of official election results.

View Official 2022 Placer Elections Results.