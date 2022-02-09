Procession from Downtown Roseville to Bayside Church

Roseville, Calif. – On Friday, February 11, 2022, the funeral procession for CAL FIRE Fire Captain Matt Brabo will take place in Roseville impacting traffic along the procession route.

The procession will depart Chapel of the Valley at 97 Vernon St, Roseville at approximately 10:30 am. The procession will consist of CAL FIRE resources and family transport vehicles. The overpasses along the procession route will have fire apparatus staged for the event. The procession will enter Interstate 80 east at Atlantic Street. The procession will exit Interstate 80 at Sierra College Blvd south.



Once on Sierra College Blvd south the procession will end at Bayside Church at 8191 Sierra College Blvd in Roseville at approximately 11:00am.

Traffic may be impacted again around Bayside Church following the service at approximately 1pm.