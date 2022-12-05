Compact crossover SUV from Toyota: practical with lots to admire

Roseville, Calif.- Practical is a great way to surmise the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, a new compact crossover sport utility vehicle.

With a starting price of roughly $23,600 and fuel economy of 31-33 mph, it’s easy to locate the practical side of purchasing a Corolla Cross. It’s also safe, stylish, reliable, and has a generous list of standard and available optional features like all-wheel drive.

The Corolla Cross is an ideal vehicle for young people on the go or older folks entering their retirement years who want dependable transportation to perform their mostly around-town errands.

Familiar name

The Corolla name is hardly a new one. The Toyota Corolla is a compact sedan/hatchback that has served the company well for nearly four decades. Although its highest sales years were between 2003-08 when it nearly hit 400,000 several times, it remains a good product with sales of 248,993 one year ago.

The Cross has mechanical similarities to the Corolla sedan and hatchback. The Cross interior is identical to the Corolla sedan. The Cross adds more versatility because it’s a small SUV that gives its owners a few more choices.

The 2022 Corolla is a couple thousand dollars less than the Cross, starting at $20,425.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 169 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 31-33 mpg

Price estimate: $23,600 to $32,700

Warranty: 3 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 2 years/unlimited; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Fills the gap

The Corolla Cross fills the gap between a subcompact SUV and the popular Toyota RAV4. The Cross comes in three trim levels (L, LE, XLE). Among its competition are the Volkswagen Taos, Mazda CX-30 and Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Performance is not one of the strong points of the standard front-wheel drive Cross, which has the same engine as the Corolla. The acceleration is sluggish at times, not surprisingly because the engine is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds. It weighs between 3,125 to 3,325 pounds and the towing capacity is 1,500 pounds.

We enjoyed the handling, comfort and maneuverability of the Cross. It delivers a smooth ride and is good in all around-town driving, plus it’s easy to slip into tight parking spaces.

Standard driver safety features include automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Interior

The Cross cabin is easy to get acquainted with due to its practical layout and the ease of learning its subtle nuances. It provides a good mix of touchscreen controls and buttons, something we prefer. The SUV comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, SiriusXM satellite radio, wireless smartphone charging, and rear-seat USB charging ports.

The front seating is cushioning and provides solid head and leg room. The rear seating is not as comfortable and is a definite squeeze to accommodate three people. However, two people in the back is an ideal fit.

The Corolla Cross offers generous rear cargo space with 25.2 cubic feet. The back seat drops down to accommodate larger items, but we didn’t like that it didn’t fold completely to the floor. The basic cargo space is more than a Corolla hatchback.

Takeaway

Overall, there’s lots to admire regarding the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. The compact crossover SUV has good cargo space, a smart cabin layout, gets excellent gas mileage, and drives well.