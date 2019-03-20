Roseville benefit helps under-served Roseville Children
Roseville, CA,- The 30th Annual Tommy Apostolos Dinner Dance is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2019. Dinner will be prepared by the Gourmet Garage and served by some of Placer County’s elected officials and Roseville principals. The evening will include delectable Greek desserts, a fabulous raffle with one of a kind prizes, and music to dance the night away.
Live Music by Wrong Side of 40 and Aunt Bee’s.
Sponsorships Available
Tommy Apostolos Dinner Dance sponsorship options are available to fit your needs. These include tickets, event signage, social media announcements and website advertising. We also welcome raffle donations. Each donation is announced and drives our attendees to your business.
If you have questions please contact us at 916-772-0667
Tickets, Time & Location
WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 2019 ( 6:00 p.m. )
WHERE: Placer County Fairgrounds
800 All American Parkway
Roseville, CA
COST:
$40 per person
$75 per couple
$35 per Roseville City School District Teacher and $60 per RCSD couple
(special ticket packages available, see website below for more info
To purchase tickets, view sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities, visit
http://tommyafund.com/events/tommy-apostolos-dinner
About the Tommy Apostolos Fund
The Tommy Apostolos Fund was established in 1988 in memory of Tommy Apostolos, a lifetime Roseville resident and a 30+year employee of Roseville Telephone Company. One of Tommy’s passions was helping local children.
Originally, the Fund was a cooperative between Surewest Communications (formerly Roseville Telephone Company), Roseville Police Association, and the Apostolos Family with a few support volunteers. Our first kids’ shopping spree in 1988 had just 10 kids. Today, we provide nearly 500 children each year with much needed clothing, coats, shoes and essentials.