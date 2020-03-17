Coronavirus temporarily shutters Thunder Valley

LINCOLN, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced today that it will temporarily suspend all operations to help health authorities contain the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

While the resort has experienced no reported cases of COVID-19, the United Auburn Indian Community believes the temporary closure is a responsible step demanded by the growing public health emergency.

“These are extraordinary times, and our industry’s first priority must be to protect the wellness of our guests, employees, and surrounding communities,” said Tribal Chairman Gene Whitehouse. “We have closely monitored this rapidly changing situation, and we believe this action is the best measure we can take to help contain the spread of this pandemic.”

The temporary closure will take effect at close of business on Friday, March 20. Over the coming weeks, Thunder Valley leadership will monitor the situation and will reopen the resort to the public when it is safe to do so.

The Tribal Council and resort management have been closely tracking local, state, and federal health announcements to stay abreast of the most current information about the virus and make sound decisions. Earlier in the month, the resort adopted multiple changes to protect staff and guests, including postponing concerts and poker tournaments; closing the buffet and bars; reducing seating for poker and bingo; installing hand-sanitizer stations; and increasing the intensity of cleaning efforts throughout the property.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued more aggressive guidelines for large gatherings, and the Trump Administration warned that the outbreak is likely to worsen in the near future. Given that, the Tribal Council made the difficult choice to suspend operations.

“This was not an easy decision,” Whitehouse said, “but it is absolutely the right decision at the right time.”

Thunder Valley is committed to working with its loyal patrons and will assist those who wish to reschedule or cancel previously purchased reservations and tickets for events taking place during this closure period. For information, please visit www.thundervalleyresort.com or contact our call center at (916) 408-7777. Please note that we anticipate a heavy call volume over the next several days and we appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

Thunder Valley also realizes that its temporary closure will affect the lives of its dedicated work force. To minimize those impacts, the Tribal Council will continue to provide full health benefits for its employees.

In addition, Thunder Valley intends to donate perishable food and other supplies that would go unused during its closure to charitable organizations.

For up-to-date information on Thunder Valley’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.thundervalleyresort.com. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests back very soon.