Roseville, Calif. — In June, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire joined with other district attorneys from around the state and filed a civil lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation due to a new regulation awarding additional conduct credits to more than 76,000 violent and serious offenders.

While this litigation was pending, CDCR attempted to put into place another regulation which would award additional conduct credits for “non-violent second strikers” meaning these inmates would only serve one-third of their prison sentence and receive two days of credit for every day served.

“We will continue to challenge this wholesale shortening of sentences and the early release of dangerous and violent criminals into our communities.” Morgan Gire , Placer DA

This would include inmates serving sentences for domestic violence, reckless evasion, and felony firearm offenses who had previously been convicted of serious and violent offenses.

Challenging Implementation

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire, along with his fellow District Attorneys, requested a temporary restraining order to prohibit this regulation from going into effect.

On Dec. 29, the court issued a temporary restraining order that will take effect immediately and prevents CDCR from implementing this new regulation providing even more conduct credit for prison inmates until the matter can be fully litigated.

District Attorney Morgan Gire said, “We will continue to challenge this wholesale shortening of sentences and the early release of dangerous and violent criminals into our communities. The issuance of this temporary restraining order is a step in the right direction to hold criminals accountable for their actions and to protect victims, survivors, and our communities.”



