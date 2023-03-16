Annual Fiesta of Tacos, Beer, & Wine

Roseville, Calif.- The gauntlet has been thrown down as local restaurants take on the challenge this April 22 for bragging rights at the 4th Annual Taco Throwdown in Roseville. Grab your tickets and head over to @Grounds located at 700 Event Center Drive for an spicy day of fun in the sun. The annual event is put on by the Rotary Club of Roseville.

Come put your palate to the test to help decide the winner of the best taco. Sip and savor libations of local wine and craft beer while sampling and strolling @theGrounds.

In addition to tasty offerings, battle it out at the corn hole tournament or kick back and listen to the live band between your tastings.

The Annual Taco Throwdown in Roseville is a 21 and over event. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Tickets & Pricing

Taco Throwdown

April 22, 2023

1:00 – 5:00 PM

@Grounds in Roseville

Tickets are priced at $60- $120. Designated driver tickets are $50.

Snag your tickets online

Taco Throwdown in Roseville