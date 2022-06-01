Happy Summering and District Updates

Roseville, Calif.- If your family is anything like ours, you’re likely just as busy (if not busier!) in the summer as you are during the school year. Keeping kids busy while we tackle work, projects, hobbies and hopefully plan vacations feels like a couple full time jobs. While you juggle your schedule, RJUHSD staff will be doing the same to prepare for your students’ return in August!

Roseville High School’s AP Psychology and AP Human Geography Teacher Mark Andreatta begins a month-long journey in Israel this month as a Fulbright Scholar. This prestigious honor and achievement means Mark has been awarded the ability to study abroad in Tel Aviv for one month, gathering information to create a curriculum unit for AP Human Geography. Mark was one of only 15 teachers selected nationwide and the only teacher from California. We are so proud to have Mark’s caliber of educator within our district. Congratulations, Mark!

Classroom and Curriculum Overhaul

Another development going live over the summer is an overhaul of the classrooms and curriculum at Adelante and Independent High Schools. These two campuses are joining forces in offering a new program within the district called Roseville Pathways.

Developed for 9-12 grade students, this program is designed to help students meet graduation requirements while offering flexibility to pursue education and career interests. Students take classes online, on our campus and at Sierra College, all with flexible schedules.

This program will offer options in education for students at both high schools with four pathways available to help them reach their goals. One of these pathways includes a Middle College program in collaboration with Sierra College, providing students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and start college classes tuition-free, while gaining credit toward a certificate or Associate’s degree or while completing an internship or work study in the community.

Roseville Pathways

RJUHSD is proud of the transformation that has taken place within the student body and curriculum to create innovative academic results. In Spanish, “Adelante” means to go forward, a theme our students have taken to heart as we watch Adelante progress towards a new dawn. I encourage you to see Adelante with fresh eyes as students begin the Roseville Pathways program in August. Modeled after the most successful high school program in California, Roseville Pathways is sure to rewrite history as we move forward into the future of education.

And while life may feel busier than ever, I encourage you to rest up, take tech-breaks and enjoy the things and people you love most.

Happy summering and I’ll see our students back in August!

John Becker

Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent