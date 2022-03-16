29th annual celebration of Murphys Irish heritage

Murphys, Calif.- Murphys businesses and community are excited to welcome you back to our 29th annual celebration of Murphys Irish heritage, which traditionally takes place on the 3rd Saturday in March each year, rain or shine. Things will be a little different this year.

However, you can still expect to enjoy all your favorite activities, including our hometown parade at 11am, artisan vendors & food purveyors on the street from 10am-5pm, and live entertainment from noon-4pm. And, of course, all of our businesses will be open for shopping, dining, wine & beer tasting, and more.

Irish Day

We all know that everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and this will be your chance to extend the fun into the weekend. Keep an eye on our calendar, as many of our businesses will be hosting live music and special menus starting on Thursday and extending through the weekend.

We have so much planned for the day and want to share it all with you. Keep an eye on this post and our other Irish Day pages for more updates as the date gets closer.

Irish Day is the primary fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Murphys Firefighters Association. Like most small non-profits, we’ve been without much in the way of income for the last couple of years. Our small town relies on the efforts of our local organizations and volunteers to maintain our parks, pick up our trash, help keep our small town going, and make these events happen. The same is true of our entertainers and local artisans, so please come out with the family, and support us all!

Tips: Saturday, March 19th

The event begins at 10am with artisan & food vendors extending from Big Trees Road all the way through the downtown area.

Parking & Shuttle

Park out at Ironstone and ride the free shuttle to town. Parking in town is likely to be very limited in the hour before the parade and the drive out to Ironstone for you and the shuttle may be slow so give yourself some extra time. It’s generally best to come into town from Highway 4 unless you are familiar with town and know how to navigate the detours. The shuttle will run from 9:30am-5:30pm and Ironstone is worth the visit just to see the spectacular daffodil display. The shuttle pick-up and drop-off is just off Main Street in the parking lot next to the Black Sheep Tasting Room and behind the Arbors shopping area.

Murphys Main Street and portions of Jones Street are closed to vehicle traffic and no parking is allowed beginning at 6am. The road will not re-open until all the vendors are cleaned up and off of Main Street sometime around 7pm. Algiers between Main Street and Scott will also be closed from 6am-noon for parade staging with no access to the Black Bart parking lot until the parade is over.

Accessible parking will be available at the Masonic Hall parking lot just off Church Street but it can fill up quickly so plan to get here early for the best chance of getting a good parking place near Main Street. The large dirt parking area near the intersection of Main Street and Big Trees Road is no longer available. Free public parking is available at the Old Schoolhouse off Jones Street and the Masonic Hall but they fill up quickly. Free public parking will be available in the large Black Bart parking lot off Algiers and across from the Community Park after the parade. Please respect the No Parking signs and private property as our streets are narrow and we need to make sure that public safety vehicles and the shuttle can navigate around the event.

Parade starts promptly at 11am.

Live music, street entertainment, and beer & wine sales begin at noon. Check out the entertainment schedule here. Stages are located near the Murphys Historic Hotel and Milliare Tasting Room but additional entertainment will take place on the street and in Murphys Community Park

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip to Ireland will be for sale in front of the Native Sons Hall from 10am-4pm. You need not be present to win.

Beer & Wine Booths

Beer and wine booths are located at both ends of the event area on Main Street and near the Native Sons Hall. Beer sales will end promptly at 4pm. Please remember that our license only allows beer sold on the street to be consumed on the street. Help us out by cooperating with our volunteers and enjoying your drink on Main Street within the event boundaries.

The Lost & Found is inside the Native Sons Hall with the First Aid booth being manned by our Firefighters Association at the corner of Main Street and Church nearby. Stop by the Native Sons Hall for help with any questions you may have regarding the event.

Public restrooms are located in the Community Park and portable toilets are located throughout the event area along with handwash stations, trash & recycle containers, and dumpsters for larger items. Please help us keep Murphys clean!

New this year will be additional activities in Murphys Community Park including performances by the Murphys School of Music, food & drinks from the Murphys Community Club, and other family-friendly activities between noon and 4pm. Take a break from the crowds on Main Street and investigate our beautiful park along the creek.

It takes a village

It takes a village to make this all happen so please visit our Sponsor page and make sure to thank all of the many people who make this event possible. Thank you to all the folks who have contributed money, services, or time, and a special thanks to the Murphys Pourhouse for their particularly generous support of the event along with our other stage sponsors Compass Mortgage Advisors, Dignity Health/Mark Twain Medical Center, and Gold Electric.

For the latest updates and info, check out Visit Murphys

Map & Directions