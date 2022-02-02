Roseville, Calif.- With the holiday season in the past, home sellers and buyers are starting to come into the market. Will this trend continue as the weather warms?

This year there appears to concern about the spring real estate market. Last year’s spring market was not fun or friendly to buyers. The number of listings last spring was the lowest in decades. Multiple offers and bidding wars were at all-time high. In addition, because of the buyer competition prices were up dramatically.



Demand and Inventory

With the demand for housing likely to remain strong, the supply side, number of listings, will drive the 2022 spring housing market.

Based on what I have been seeing and reading the level of inventory does not look good for homebuyers. Just today, the number of listings in Roseville is just barely over 100. This is less inventory than it was going into the spring 2021. This is not good news for potential home buyers.

