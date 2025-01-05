Roseville, Calif.- The Annual Roseville Firefighter’s Crabfest returns to @ The Grounds on March 15, 2025 for a sold out evening of delicious food and fun entertainment. Join waitlist here.

While crab feeds are a common fundraiser for organizations, the Roseville Firefighters 1592 have taken their annual event beyond expectations thanks to the selfless efforts of the event organizers..

2025 Roseville Firefighter’s Crabfest

Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 5:30 – 11 PM

Located @ The Grounds

Tickets are $99

Tradition of giving back

This tradition began two decades ago when retired firefighter, Captain Pepper harnessed his culinary background to start the event. The food is cooked by hand for two days preceding the event, with the crab shipped in fresh the day of the crabfest.

Firefighter Gabe Michael began volunteering at the event in 2013. It was a fun, feel-good event but Gabe says, “The cherry on top was all the profit was donated back to the community. I loved the package and I wanted to be a part of it.” Gabe found his niche in collecting donations and researching additional ways to raise money. Taking a chance the following year, Gabe recommended hiring a DJ in lieu of a live band. Soon, Mike Regan of Mr. DJ Services came into the picture and took the experience to a new level. “Guests walked in and saw and felt instant energy. Various dance groups broke out throughout the hall. Line dancing happened twice and the food hadn’t been served yet!” Gabe shares.

Since this trifecta took over, the event has tripled in size and proceeds have increased by 700%.

Proceeds to the local community

The money raised goes directly back into the local community. Each year they highlight a key beneficiary. Recipients have ranged from larger organizations like KidsFirst, to GoFundMe cases supporting individual needs, to disaster relief for families.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the crabfest have opportunities for great exposure and extra perks. Not an exhaustive list, some of these elements include ice sculptures with company logos, logos projected on the walls, a VIP pre-party reception, a screen rotating top level sponsor names and placemats with sponsor logos. (Learn more here)

Tickets

This event is sold out! Join the waitlist here!