Downtown Roseville’s Newest Holiday Tradition

Roseville, CA – Placer Valley Tourism has joined forces with the Santa Hustle Race Series to bring this fun and festive event to Roseville on Sunday, Dec. 22 where it will start and finish in the Vernon Street Town Square.

Participants have the options of a 5K, half marathon or kid’s dash in what promises to be a magical, winter wonderland experience!

“You really have to experience it to understand how much fun it is with thousands of runners and walkers dressed like Santa, candy and cookie stations along the course and the downtown transformed with amazing holiday decor,” explained Aaron Del Mar, CEO of the Santa Hustle Race Series. “Plus, we give out the best swag – every 5K and half marathon participant gets a performance hoodie, a Santa hat and beard and when they cross the finish line they will get a finisher medal!”

With the Santa Hustle finding a new home in Roseville, the race series now has official coast to coast bragging rights. Other race locations are in Maine, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Indianapolis, Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas and Arizona. Del Mar shared that Stand Up Placer is the local charity of choice for the Roseville race and participant’s registration will benefit survivors seeking help from abuse.

“Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to have such a high-profile and nationally recognized event here in Roseville,” stated Donna Dotti, Director of Sales for Placer Valley Tourism. “We worked really hard to bring the Santa Hustle Race to Placer Valley because we knew that it would be a fantastic community event as well as a tourism boosting one that will significantly benefit the local economy.”

Pre-packet pick up will take place at Fleet Feet Sports in Roseville on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Race day packet pick up will be available from 6:30 to 7 a.m. in the Vernon Street Town Square. The kid’s dash will start at 7:30 a.m., the half marathon at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:15 a.m. It’s not too late to sign up, experience the magic and start a holiday tradition everyone in your family is sure to enjoy.

Online registration

Click here to register today!