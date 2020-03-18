Emergency Disaster Response activated in Northern California

Roseville, CA- The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which covers Northern California and Northern Nevada, is currently providing as many resources to those in need as government guidelines permit. Our mission remains unchanged in these fast-developing times: to meet human needs in the name of God without discrimination. In following that mission, all Salvation Army Officers are now reassigned to Emergency Disaster Services so that we may respond where and when we are needed.

We are still operating all of our residential homeless and homeless prevention-type programs; shelters, transitional living and adult rehabilitation programs. In all of our programs and services, we are following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, HUD and local health and government officials to keep our facilities, employees and those we serve safe. The Salvation Army feels it is imperative that we continue serving in any way we can. Millions of people depend on us across the country, and that need is expected to grow as this emergency continues.

Please see below for a list of special services The Salvation Army is providing in surrounding communities and help spread the word about the need for volunteers and donations.

Sacramento County

Family Services (3213 Orange Grove Ave, North Highlands, CA) is adjusting its regular food distribution service to include a drive-thru system (see attached photos.) Food will be pre-packaged and sealed to ensure safety.

o Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sacramento Citadel Alhambra Campus (2550 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA) will also operate food box drive-thru operation to support the Oak Park/South Sacramento Area.

o Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova Community Center (10309 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA) is handing out food boxes from the parking lot.

o Mondays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Placer County

Roseville Community Center (100 Lincoln St, Roseville, CA) is providing activity and lunch bags for children ages 4-17. They’re currently asking for donations of items to fill activity bags, such as small toys and arts and crafts, and for volunteers to pack bags and make deliveries.



o Those interested in receiving an activity and/or food, donating or volunteering should email Charisse Bach at Charisse.bach@usw.salvationarmy.org.

o Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Auburn Community Center (286 Sutter St, Auburn, CA) is also providing food boxes and activity packets as well.

o Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

San Joaquin County

Stockton Community Center will be delivering weekly activities and lunch bags for children ages 4-17. They’re currently asking for donations of items to fill activity bags, such as small toys and arts and crafts, and for volunteers to pack bags and make deliveries.

o Those interested in receiving an activity and food bag, donating or volunteering should email Maria Rojas at Maria.Rojas@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Solano County

Salvation Army’s social services offices in Vallejo (630 Tuolumne St, Vallejo, CA) and in Fairfield (1216 Missouri St, Fairfield, CA) are providing extra food and food boxes to those in need. They are also implementing a drive-thru style pickup to minimize contact.

Butte County

Chico Community Center (567 E 16th St, Chico, CA) is also implementing a drive-thru to give out food to those in need, but they are running low on non-perishables.

o Non-perishable only food donations can be dropped off at the corps Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

o Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Oroville Community Center (1640 Washington Ave, Oroville, CA) is opening its food pantry for those in need.

o Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Shasta County

Redding Community Center (2691 Larkspur Ln, Redding, CA) is working with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to deliver food to the vulnerable in Shasta and Tehama Counties.

How You Can Help: