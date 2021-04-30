Cooling down in Roseville

Roseville, CA- The temperatures are creeping up so water features in Roseville parks are opened to help you cool off.

Water features are located on the east side of the city in Crabb Park*, on the west side in Luken Park and centrally in Vernon Street Town Square.

Water feature hours:

May 1-Memorial Day

10:00am-8:00pm, weekends only

Memorial Day-Labor Day

10:00-8:00pm, daily

Labor Day-September 30

10:00am-7:00pm, daily

Be sure to bring the sunscreen, a towel and your family/friends to enjoy some socially-distanced water fun.

Park locations:

Crabb Park, 1000 Scarborough Dr.

Luken Park, 2350 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St. (Hours at Vernon Street Town Square spray ground may be extended for programs and events.)

*The opening of the water feature in Crabb Park has been delayed. Look for an updated timeline soon.