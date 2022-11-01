Turkey Time in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, Calif – It’s Turkey Time in Downtown Roseville! The 10th annual Roseville Turkey Trot returns on November 24, 2022.

Come kick-off a great Thanksgiving Day with a fun race, run, jog, walk, stroll, roll, or even crawl…before the parades…before the kick-offs…and before the feasting commences (and maybe even burn off a few calories).

Come for the fun, stay for the rewards. Be there – rain or shine.

Pricing and Registration

10K – $35.00

5K – $30.00

10K/5K 14 & Under – $25.00

Prices subject to change so purchase early for best pricing. Registration after October 23, 2022 is not guaranteed a shirt.

REGISTER HERE ONLINE

Thanksgiving Day Race Times

10K will start at 9:00 am

5K will start at 9:05 am

The cutoff for both events is 11:00am

Packet Pickup

Roseville Sports Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA 95747

Tuesday, November 22 11am-3pm; 5-8pm

Wednesday, November 23 9am-11am

NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION!

Provided the event does not sell out, we will accept registration at Packet Pickup. However, finisher awards, shirts and sizes are not guaranteed for late registrants, so register early! You must register no later than October 23, 2022, to be guaranteed your shirt and size. We will order extras but they will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis; we will not be able to mail any shirts this year.

Bibs will have your name printed on them if you register by November 1, 2022.

Registration limited to 2800 participants.

REGISTER HERE ONLINE

All adult participants receive Unisex Port & Company long sleeve performance blend race shirt. Youth will receive 100% cotton shirts. Late registrants are not guaranteed shirts and sizes. Register online by October 23, 2022 to guarantee your shirt!

The course starts and finishes at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville, CA.

