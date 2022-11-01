Unwrapped toys for those in need

Roseville, Calif. – It’s once again the magical holiday season and that means the Toys for Tots program. The Roseville and South Placer community has always generously donated new unwrapped toys for those in need and the tradition continues in 2022.

The current 2022 local Toys for Tots program drop off locations in Roseville, Rocklin has recently been updated. The following locations are listed for 2022.

Toys for Tots locations

California Recovery Center: Tracy

10/25/2022 – 12/22/2022

7am to 6pm

411 Oak St, Roseville, California, 95678

916-407-1714

[email protected]

City of Rocklin Parks & Recreation: Monica Nitz

11/01/2022 – 12/22/2022

M-F, 8am- 4:30pm

5460 5th Street, Rocklin, California, 95677

916-625-5200

[email protected]

South Placer Municipal Utility District: Carie Huff

11/14/2022 – 12/22/2022

7:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Thursday / 7:00 am to 3:30 pm on Fridays

5807 Springview Drive, Rocklin, California, 95677

916-786-8555

[email protected]

iFLY Indoor Skydiving: Matthew Johnson

11/21/2022 – 12/22/2022

Mon-Fri 12pm-5pm/ Sat-Sun 9:30AM-5:PM

118 Harding Blvd, Roseville, California, 95678

510-708-7424

[email protected]

Kratos Defense: Charity Floyd

11/07/2022 – 12/15/2022

730 a.m. – 430 p.m.

2901 Douglas Blvd Suite 105, Roseville, California, 95661

916-751-3048

[email protected]

Los Lagos community: Jodi Buda

11/22/2022 – 12/22/2022

8AM-6PM

6175 V A MADRID, GRANITE BAY, California, 95746

530-680-6421

[email protected]

Sonrisa Senior Living: Michelle Culbertson

11/24/2022 – 12/22/2022

8a to 7p

1031 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, California, 95678

279-999-1800

[email protected]

CubeSmart: Tim Henderson / Diamond Powell

10/15/2022 – 12/08/2022

9:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5:00pm Saturday

900 Orlando Ave, Roseville, California, 95661

916-782-7997

[email protected]

Donations are needed for kids of all ages and the donated toys will be distributed by local nonprofit organizations to those in need. We thank you in advance for your generosity!