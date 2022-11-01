Unwrapped toys for those in need
Roseville, Calif. – It’s once again the magical holiday season and that means the Toys for Tots program. The Roseville and South Placer community has always generously donated new unwrapped toys for those in need and the tradition continues in 2022.
The current 2022 local Toys for Tots program drop off locations in Roseville, Rocklin has recently been updated. The following locations are listed for 2022.
Toys for Tots locations
California Recovery Center: Tracy
10/25/2022 – 12/22/2022
7am to 6pm
411 Oak St, Roseville, California, 95678
916-407-1714
[email protected]
City of Rocklin Parks & Recreation: Monica Nitz
11/01/2022 – 12/22/2022
M-F, 8am- 4:30pm
5460 5th Street, Rocklin, California, 95677
916-625-5200
[email protected]
South Placer Municipal Utility District: Carie Huff
11/14/2022 – 12/22/2022
7:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Thursday / 7:00 am to 3:30 pm on Fridays
5807 Springview Drive, Rocklin, California, 95677
916-786-8555
[email protected]
iFLY Indoor Skydiving: Matthew Johnson
11/21/2022 – 12/22/2022
Mon-Fri 12pm-5pm/ Sat-Sun 9:30AM-5:PM
118 Harding Blvd, Roseville, California, 95678
510-708-7424
[email protected]
Kratos Defense: Charity Floyd
11/07/2022 – 12/15/2022
730 a.m. – 430 p.m.
2901 Douglas Blvd Suite 105, Roseville, California, 95661
916-751-3048
[email protected]
Los Lagos community: Jodi Buda
11/22/2022 – 12/22/2022
8AM-6PM
6175 V A MADRID, GRANITE BAY, California, 95746
530-680-6421
[email protected]
Sonrisa Senior Living: Michelle Culbertson
11/24/2022 – 12/22/2022
8a to 7p
1031 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, California, 95678
279-999-1800
[email protected]
CubeSmart: Tim Henderson / Diamond Powell
10/15/2022 – 12/08/2022
9:30am-6:00pm Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5:00pm Saturday
900 Orlando Ave, Roseville, California, 95661
916-782-7997
[email protected]
Donations are needed for kids of all ages and the donated toys will be distributed by local nonprofit organizations to those in need. We thank you in advance for your generosity!
