Unwrapped toys for those in need in Roseville and Rocklin

Roseville, Calif. – It’s once again the magical holiday season and that means the Toys for Tots program. The Roseville and South Placer community has always generously donated new unwrapped toys for those in need and the tradition continues in 2024.

The current 2024 local Toys for Tots program drop off locations in Roseville, Rocklin has recently been updated. The following locations are listed for 2024.

Toys for Tots locations in Roseville

All Roseville Fire Stations

Maidu Library 1530 Maidu Drive

Riley Library 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Downtown Library 225 Taylor Street

Roseville Fire Administration 316 Vernon Street

In order to have time to distribute the toys, we kindly ask for donations by December 13, however, donations will be accepted through Christmas.

Toys for Tots locations in Rocklin

Fire Station 23 4060 Rocklin Rd.

Fire Station 24 3401 Crest Dr.

Fire Station 25 2001 Wildcat Blvd.

Donations are needed for kids of all ages and the donated toys will be distributed by local nonprofit organizations to those in need. We thank you in advance for your generosity!

