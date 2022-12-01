Learning the tricks of public speaking for fun and personal growth

Roseville, Calif.- Most people dread speaking before a group. Meanwhile, some 15,000 toastmasters clubs meet weekly around the world, to learn the tricks of public speaking for fun and personal growth. Attendance obviously suffered during the pandemic, and many clubs moved to Zoom. Now, most clubs are back to meeting in-person.

What does a toastmasters meeting look like? Each club is a little different, but they all include 3 things: The most fun is perhaps extemporaneous speaking with TableTopics: People get experience thinking on their feet, and talk 1-2 minutes, after being given a surprise topic. About 3 prepared speeches are also given, and speakers can choose the subject. An evaluator is assigned to each prepared speech, so the speaker can learn what things they’re doing the best, that others can learn from by example, and get ideas for making their next speech even better.

Develop self-confidence

Jobs rotate each meeting. You might be the Toastmaster who runs the whole show today. Or the presenter of TableTopics. Or an evaluator. Or one of the other assignments that help people become comfortable in front of others, or make for a great meeting. Officers are also elected yearly, so members can develop leadership skills…a powerful addition to any resume. It’s common for self-conscious people to grow personally and develop greater self-confidence.

After the pandemic, you might feel a need to again expand your base of friends and associates. Maybe you are interested in involving yourself in something designed for personal growth; or sharing some of your deeply-held beliefs. You will learn how to use visuals/audios for any presentations at your job. Mentors are available if you want rocket growth. And this is one of those clubs you will likely revisit in the future as family or as an alumni.

Meetings Info

Over the next month, the Roseville Toasters club will be focusing on new membership following the pandemic. They meet every Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm, in Raley’s Community Room, at 1915 Douglas in Roseville. All guests are welcome. And if you’re late, you can slip in the back door. Participation in giving a speech is voluntary but we encourage you to jump in if you are comfortable. Please join us! We will help you pick a local Toastmasters International club that fits your needs. (Dates: 12/6, 12/13, 1/3, 1/10).

For more information, check us out at The Roseville Toasters.