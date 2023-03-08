Community Open House March 27th

Roseville, Calif. – Take Note Troupe (TNT) will celebrate the grand opening of its new location with a community open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce on March 27.

The new location is located at 9001 Foothills Blvd., Suite #130, Roseville, Calif. Members of the community are invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration. Light refreshments will be served.

“Romeo and Juliet” preview

The building is available for touring and board members are available for interviews from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting scheduled for 5:00 p.m., children from TNT will perform at 5:30 p.m. A preview of TNT’s upcoming 20th Annual Shakespeare in the Park production, “Romeo and Juliet,” is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. after which TNT improvisors will perform a short comedy set at 6:30 p.m.

Fitting return to Roseville

LaRee Florence, Founding Creative Director of Take Note Troupe, said after 20 years of volunteering with TNT and the youth of our community the Roseville location was appropriate.

“It is only fitting since we got our start doing Shakespeare in the park at the bandstand in Roseville’s Royer Park years ago. Since then our growth in program and additional support from more communities has been wonderful to be a part of,” Florence said. “The most valuable part of all of this being the opportunity to help youth in our community to develop habits of positive mental hygiene and a happiness practice by using our methodology of Play Theory.”

Take Note Troupe

Take Note Troupe is a youth development organization dedicated to improving the mental wellness of the world through uplifting productions; Play Theory workshops, classes, and summer camps; and award winning adaptations of Shakespeare. Fundamental to TNT’s programs is Play Theory, a curriculum based on improv rules and cognitive behavior therapy that teaches participants to Be Present, Let Go and Play, Accept and Build and Look Outward. TNT changes lives and helps those who apply Play Theory principles to choose happiness and to share it. Take Note Troupe is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed primarily by volunteers.