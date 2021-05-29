Diverse music and entertainment in intimate settings

Roseville, CA- The Fountains at Roseville has reimagined their traditional summer concert series to ensure all can safely enjoy shopping, dining and leisure time at Roseville’s premiere shopping center.

Introducing So Unexpected Saturdays – a mix of unique, diverse music and entertainment located in intimate settings throughout the center each Saturday throughout the summer.

Featured entertainers in June

Amador Sons

Maxx Cabello, Jr.

Matt Rainey Trio

Quinn Hedges

So Unexpected Saturdays occur each week, June through September from 6:00 – 9:00 pm throughout the center

Map & Directions

HEALTH & SAFETY: Sanitation stations will the located throughout the center.

Please be respectful of other guests and wear a mask if you can’t maintain a social distance of six feet or more.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well.