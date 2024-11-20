December 3rd at Maidu Community Center

Roseville, Calif. – The typical holiday family experience for children with autism and special needs can be overwhelming at times. The additional excitement and sensory input of the season often requires a little extra planning and thought.

Holiday events that cater to those with special needs offer opportunities for families to participate together for some holiday fun that might not otherwise be practical.

Sensory Santa

The City of Roseville has partnered with Santa Claus for a fun, holiday experience on December 3, 2024 at Maidu Community Center. Ticket includes entry for one child for Santa visit, with additional interactive components and hands-on crafts.

“Santa welcomes families with children who have autism and other special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa.” City of Roseville

Tickets are $15 per individual with four afternoon time slots available. Parent participation is required.

No refunds for ticketed events.

