Invasive plant and trash removal project

Roseville, CA- Join Dry Creek Conservancy (DCC) and Valley Foothill Watersheds Collaborative (VFWC) as a volunteer to help restore Secret Ravine, a favorite local creeks.

On Saturday March 7th from 9am – noon DCC/VFWC staff and other watershed stewards including students from Granite Bay High School will lead an invasive plant removal and trash removal project along a section of Secret Ravine located behind the United Artist Theater in Roseville. VFWC will be coordinating this event as part of the City of Roseville’s Adopt-A-Creek Program and it is part of a series of planned watershed restoration projects throughout the City annually during the months of Oct., Nov., Feb., Mar., and Apr.

Reserve your spot by RSVPing here.

Check-in location

The volunteer check in and meeting location is behind the United Artist theaters at 520 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661. Go to the bottom of the sloping parking lot. Onsite volunteer registration will begin at 8:45. Safety talk beginnings shortly after 9 am.

What to wear: Long pants, t-shirt/camping shirt (long sleeve is preferable) you may want to layer, hat and waterproof boots/waders or water shoes are helpful but not required. Wear closed toed shoes that you don’t mind getting wet and or muddy.

Weather Forecast: Willl be updated as the event date approaches

What to bring: Sunscreen, sunglasses, reusable water bottle, and work gloves if you have them.

Participants age 14 and above are welcome. Youth who are under 16 must be accompanied by parent/guardian and those that are 16-17 must have their parent/guardian sign the participant waiver. If you need a waiver emailed the event organizer (christine@cfenviro.com)

Please share this information with your friends, family neighbors and if you can’t join us this Saturday check back for information on another upcoming event.