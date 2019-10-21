Placer United Annual Girls Cup

Roseville, CA – The Placer United Girls Cup is arriving on Oct. 25- 27 and will showcase nearly 3,000 all-female soccer players ages 10 to 19 years old. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be partnering with Placer United Soccer Club again for this highly competitive, high caliber annual event.

With a long twenty-plus year history the Placer United Girls Cup will host more than 150 teams this year that will be coming from Nevada, Idaho, Alaska and all over California. Seven different locations will be utilized to host the games: Azevedo and Kathy Lund Park in Rocklin, Cirby Elementary, Hughes, Santucci, Mahany and Veteran’s Memorial Park in Roseville and the 10 fields at Cherry Island Soccer Complex in Elverta.

“Placer United is proud of the reputation the Girls Cup has earned for being one of the best and biggest fall tournaments in the state because we provide players the opportunity to compete at the highest level on great fields in a well-organized tournament,” commented Jodi Tarr, Placer United Club Administrator. “This year we are excited to have two state cup championships competing, the IR Academy 2007 from Elk Grove and the Stockton Storm 2008!”

Kim Summers, Director of Marketing for Placer Valley Tourism added, “With so many players and their families traveling to Placer Valley for this prestigious event, occupancy in our 25 hotels will fill to capacity that weekend and the economic impact to our region will be quite significant.”

Soccer fans be sure to check out the tournament schedule that is available here. There is no admission fee for spectators. Mark your calendars and come see the fierce competition these top female athletes will bring to the fields at the Placer United Girls Cup.