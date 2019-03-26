(Left to right:Sarah Yee, Abhinav Sharma, Ashleen Gill, Hosanna Teketel and Aaron Baur.)

Roseville, CA – Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Placer County Spelling Bee.

2019 Oral Champions:

4th Grade

Ashleen K. Gill

Orchard Ranch Elementary

(Roseville City School District)

5th Grade

Aaron Baur

Stoneridge Elementary

(Roseville City School District)

6th Grade

Hosanna Teketel

Antelope Crossing Middle School

(Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District)

7th Grade

Sarah Yee

Granite Oaks Middle School

(Rocklin Unified School District)

8th Grade & Grand Finals Champion

Abhinav Sharma

Granite Oaks Middle School

(Rocklin Unified School District)

“We’re proud of the academic achievements of our students in Placer County. The students who participated in the spelling bee are the top 10 students in their grade level in the county and are all winners.” Superintendent Garbolino-Mojica

Approximately 250 students in grades four through eight competed in the Placer County written examination in January, with the top 10 scorers moving on to the Oral Finals on March 13 at the Placer County Office of Education’s Seavey Center in Rocklin, CA.

Emeritus Professor of English at Sierra College and retired Placer County Superintendent Alan Shuttleworth once again served as the “Voice of the Spelling Bee.” Mr. Shuttleworth pronounced the words the students had to spell correctly while Placer County Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer Hicks and Placer County Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Colleen Slattery served as Co-Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Grand Finals Champion Abhinav Sharma and 7th Grade Champion Sarah Yee will represent Placer County at the California State Junior High Spelling Bee on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

Additionally, 5th Grade Champion Aaron Baur and 6th Grade Champion Hosanna Teketel will represent Placer County at the California State Elementary Spelling Bee on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education Center.

“Abhinav has been excited about spelling since he was in 4th grade,” said Abhinav’s father Ravi Sharma. “He competed in spelling bee competitions over the past six years and even placed in the top 10 at the state level previously. Spelling is his passion and legacy.”