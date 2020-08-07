Dining alfresco in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, CA- New outdoor decking has been installed along Vernon Street, providing larger outdoor dining areas for downtown restaurants. Indoor dining is prohibited under the state’s current public health order.

The City worked with the Downtown Roseville Partnership (DRP) to fund and install the decking allowing restaurants to safely serve more customers. This is an addition to the changes in zoning regulations the City made in May to allow restaurants to temporarily add or expand outdoor dining.

The decking materials and installation were paid for using $21,100 in City of Roseville economic development funds set aside for the council goal of revitalizing downtown.

The DRP, a coalition of property owners in the Downtown Business Improvement District, approved $20,000 of their own funding to assist restaurants with deck stain, umbrellas and other accessories.

Visitors to downtown may use two nearby parking garages or on-street parking spaces.